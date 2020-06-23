We're one step closer to an MLB season after players union agrees to July 1 report date

We’re one step closer to Major League Baseball’s return. On Tuesday, the players union agreed to a July 1 report date for Spring Training 2.0 as MLB seeks to begin a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, according to various reports.

Following Monday’s news that commissioner Rob Manfred would be imposing a 60-game season, MLB gave the players union 24 hours to OK the so-called “operating manual” for 2020, which includes details on how the league plans to combat coronavirus spread, and agree to the July 1 report date.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports and Joel Sherman of the New York Post are reporting that the players have agreed to July 1. While Jim Bowden of CBS Sports says the season would start July 24.

Source: union has informed MLB plan is for players to be in spring training by 7/1 and play the 60-g season, both proposed by MLB. Sides have NOT finalized health/safety protocols, but working on it. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 23, 2020

#MLBPA has informed #MLB players will report on July 1st for July 24 Opening Day. 60 Game season in 66 days. They are both still working on finalizing safety and health protocols which quite frankly will be something both parties will continue to improve on going forward. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) June 23, 2020

Agreeing to the health and safety protocols might be tougher than a report date since the world at large is still trying to figure that out and things are changing on a daily basis. However, Jon Heyman of MLB Network says there are “no major holdups” at the moment. Still, cases are on the rise among MLB players and staff, so it’s something both sides of these talks will be watching closely.

MLB and the players union are in talks now with no major holdups known. Going to be hard to make that 5 pm deadline though. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 23, 2020

The commissioner-imposed season comes after the players union and owners couldn’t find common ground in a long back-and-forth of negotiations. The players ultimately rejected the final offer from owners, knowing that Manfred would institute a season of his liking.

While money was the sticking point in negotiations, recent events have proven that baseball has more to worry about in its return. Last week, MLB closed all 30 spring training sites as reports of positive coronavirus tests among players and staff members totaled 40 people league-wide in a week.

