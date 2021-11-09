We're officially getting not one but two Selling Sunset spin-offs

Photo credit: Instagram

While we've been busy getting excited about season four of Selling Sunset (which returns to Netflix later this month), it seems the streaming giant has been pretty busy itself as well, commissioning not one but two spin-offs for the hit series. We love to see it.

Taking to Instagram, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim confirmed the news, revealing that the spin-off will centre around his Orange County-based estate agency. "I am so excited for our new show, Selling the OC, about my Newport Beach office and its amazing agents," he told his followers, "Thank you @netflix @lionsgatetv @adamdivello @skylerwakil for believing in me and what we have all created together with Selling Sunset."

So far, Jason is the only original Selling Sunset cast member confirmed to be featuring in the new spin-off (but we've got our fingers crossed Chrishell Stause will star too, as the pair recently went Instagram official as an item). As for who'll be starring alongside Jason, Variety reports we'll be seeing the likes of real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.

Following the success of Selling Sunset, earlier this year Netflix commissioned another spin-off, titled Selling Tampa. The new series will follow Allure Realty, a luxury real estate company based in Florida and owned by army veteran Sharelle Rosado.

While we wait for the spin-offs (which are expected to arrive on screens in 2022), there's plenty to look forward to on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, as Chrishell, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald revealed in their digital cover star interviews with Cosmopolitan UK.

