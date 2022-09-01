We're Obsessed with Le Creuset's Newest Color in Their Iconic Enameled Cast Iron

Photo credit: Le Creuset



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Le Creuset announced today that they're launching a brand new colorway in their iconic enameled cast iron collection. A neutral taupe hue, dubbed Nutmeg, will be available on their website and in stores, as well as at Sur la Table.

Nutmeg joins the French brand's lineup of now 22 colors in their classic enameled cast iron and will be available in all their most popular pieces, including the Signature Round Dutch Oven and Classic Skillet.

The neutral shade debuts just in time for fall and is a gorgeous taupe akin to a mix of their Meringue and Oyster collections. The brand describes it is "a neutral of distinction, calm. Its beauty lies in its modernity—alternately warm and cool, Nutmeg is sure to evolve with your lifestyle as it fits every culinary taste."



The brand also announced that they're expanding their popular Sea Salt collection, with new shapes and sizes coming available today in the popular blue gray hue.

Might we add that a new Dutch oven, skillet, or tea kettle would make the perfect gift for the foodie or new homeowner in your life with the holiday season right around the corner. You truly can never start shopping too early!

You can find our top picks in the Nutmeg collection below and shop the entire product line here.

You Might Also Like