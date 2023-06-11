We're Not Worried About Hims & Hers Health's (NYSE:HIMS) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 134%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Hims & Hers Health's cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Hims & Hers Health Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2023, Hims & Hers Health had cash of US$184m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$6.1m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Hims & Hers Health will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Hims & Hers Health Growing?

Hims & Hers Health managed to reduce its cash burn by 86% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 92% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Hims & Hers Health To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Hims & Hers Health seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Hims & Hers Health has a market capitalisation of US$1.9b and burnt through US$6.1m last year, which is 0.3% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Hims & Hers Health's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Hims & Hers Health's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Hims & Hers Health insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

