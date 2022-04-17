We're Not Very Worried About Royal Helium's (CVE:RHC) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Royal Helium's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2021, Royal Helium had CA$14m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$10m. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of September 2021. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Royal Helium will reach cashflow breakeven in around 17 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Royal Helium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Royal Helium didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 1,400% in the last year. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Royal Helium due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Royal Helium Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Royal Helium shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Royal Helium's cash burn of CA$10m is about 17% of its CA$63m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Royal Helium's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Royal Helium's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Royal Helium's situation. On another note, Royal Helium has 5 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

