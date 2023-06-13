We're Not Very Worried About RMA Global's (ASX:RMY) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should RMA Global (ASX:RMY) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might RMA Global Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When RMA Global last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$5.8m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$4.6m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of December 2022. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that RMA Global will reach cashflow breakeven in around 18 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is RMA Global Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that RMA Global reduced its cash burn by 28% during the last year. And considering that its operating revenue gained 24% during that period, that's great to see. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For RMA Global To Raise More Cash For Growth?

RMA Global seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

RMA Global's cash burn of AU$4.6m is about 9.9% of its AU$46m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is RMA Global's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about RMA Global's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash runway was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for RMA Global that you should be aware of before investing.

