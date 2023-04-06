We're Not Very Worried About Annovis Bio's (NYSE:ANVS) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Annovis Bio Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2022, Annovis Bio had cash of US$32m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$15m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Annovis Bio's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Annovis Bio isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 90%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Annovis Bio Raise Cash?

While Annovis Bio does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$109m, Annovis Bio's US$15m in cash burn equates to about 14% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Annovis Bio's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Annovis Bio's cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Annovis Bio's situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Annovis Bio you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

