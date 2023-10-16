'We're not monsters': Community mourns murdered 6-year-old amidst fears of anti-Muslim hate

Wadea Al-Fayoume is seen in this handout photo from the family. A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing the 6-year-old and seriously injuring his mother was charged with a hate crime Oct. 15, 2023, for what authorities say was a targeted attack in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

As Wadea Al-Fayoume's family prepared to mourn the 6-year-old during a funeral on Monday, many in the Arab-American community worried about whether more violence would come their way.

Wadea and his mom Haanan Shahin, 32, were attacked on Saturday. The little boy was killed, left with 26 stab wounds to his body and a 12-inch knife in his abdomen. His mother was stabbed at least a dozen times in a brazen attack.

Joseph Czuba, a 71-year-old of Plainfield Township, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime for what authorities believe was a targeted attack in response to the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also announced a federal hate crimes investigation into the incident.

The attack on Wadea and his mother in Illinois has rippled through the Arab-American community, which remains fearful of violence and reprisal tied to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Along Wadea's death, Dearborn, Michigan authorities also announced they arrested 41-year-old Carl Mintz after he allegedly threatened Palestinian residents through a social media post, police said.

“No one in the United States of America should have to live in fear of violence because of how they worship or where they or their family come from,” Garland said during his announcement of the federal hate crime investigation.

What happened to Wadea Al-Fayoume and Haanan Shahin?

The attack on Wadea and Shahin occurred Saturday at their home and was reported as a stabbing between a landlord and a tenant.

Inside the home, Wadea and Shahin were discovered suffering from over a dozen stab wounds. Czuba was found sitting on the ground near the driveway.

The mother and son were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Wadea died on Sunday, but his mother is expected to survive, law enforcement said.

Czuba didn't answer questions, but law enforcement determined he stabbed the woman and her child "due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the sheriff's office said.

During a Sunday news conference, the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the boy and mother lived at the home two years with no previous notable issues.

But, text messages reportedly between Shahin and the boy's father, which were shared with the organization, said Czuba yelled, "You Muslims must die," during the attack.

An autopsy on Sunday revealed Wadea was stabbed 26 times throughout his body. His mom received more than a dozen stab wounds.

The weapon, a 12-inch serrated military style knife, was removed from the boy's abdomen, the sheriff's office said.

'History repeating itself'

Wadea's death has many in the Muslim community worried about safety.

Areej Samara, a 29-year-old business owner in the Chicago area, said hearing about Wadea's murder brought back the trauma of growing up as a Muslim-American in the post-9/11 era.

"It's almost like this feeling we have of waking up in the morning and saying, what else do we have to prove to the world that we are not today," Samara told USA TODAY.

"We're not monsters. Our kids have dreams and hopes just like other kids, and for that fear to follow us in our own backyard is just a different kind of unsettling feeling."

Also in Chicago, 33-year-old Humera Syed said her 2-year-old's Islamic school sent out a message alerting parents of increased security measures in response to the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas.

"Obviously, it's not only my school, but I know there are other Islamic schools around the area that have done the same," Syed told USA TODAY. "It is hitting very hard in our community, and they're trying to obviously protect the children however they can."

Syed said she was disheartened by the feeling that the anti-Muslim sentiment was returning.

"It's just unfortunate that it's history repeating itself again, the dehumanization of Palestinians and Muslims," she said. "It's just hard to walk around thinking that these people have this feeling towards us again."

Wesam Shahed, a Palestinian attorney and Chicago Muslim community leader, was three years old when his family moved to the Plainfield area with his mother and two brothers.

The recent tragedy was compounded by the loss of six members of his family in Gaza, he said.

"How do you balance mourning with this kind of energy of making sure that the community is staying together and protecting itself," Shahed asked.

Rasha Mubarak, a 38-year-old Palestinian-American activist from Orlando, said the community was "devastated and disturbed and mortified" to hear of Wadea's death.

"This is exactly what we warned people about," she told USA TODAY referring to an increase in anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim hate crimes. "We're not only mourning 800 children, thousands of Palestinians murdered in Gaza, but now here in the U.S.

"The fear is real and natural. There is a rise in Islamophobia, a rise in anti-Palestinian rhetoric, and they're trying to silence people speaking up about the truth, coming to protest."

In the face of grief at home and abroad, Shahed said he hopes members inside and outside of the Muslim community can take the opportunity to reach out to their friends and loved ones. "I would say to others, please check in with your brothers and sisters, your friends and allies who are facing this and share the love during this time," he said. "It really does make a world of a difference."

Cybele Mayes-Osterman is a breaking news reporter for USA Today. Reach her on email at cmayesosterman@usatoday.com. Follow her on X @CybeleMO.

