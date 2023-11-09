Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra celebrate goal for Brighton

Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall speaking to BBC Radio Sussex after the Seagulls win at Ajax: "I think this result tonight and the result previously is a massive scalp for Brighton football club. To go win at home and then come to Ajax and win in the Johan Cruyff arena is a massive result that is only going to bring more confidence to this team.

"[Roberto] De Zerbi wants to win this group and I think they can do. This was a massive game and the next game is very important away at AEK Athens, but we have to do what we have to do. We may have to win just one more game and then we'll have done it.

"We know Ajax are in transition at the moment but it doesn't matter, they're Champions League winners three or four times, they've won the Eredivise about 36 times, so it's a massive stadium and a massive club.

"We're not little old Brighton anymore, we're big and managers and fans around the world are taking notice of us. Every club will want De Zerbi as their manager, but we've got him and we're going to keep hold of him and he can take us where he wants to."