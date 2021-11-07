'They were not breathing': Astroworld survivors recount bodies trampled, overwhelmed security

HOUSTON – Before the end of Travis Scott’s first song, Jessica Ramirez sensed the concert had gone horribly wrong.

Concertgoers at the Astroworld Festival Friday were wedged into massive crowds, she said. A woman pushed past with a bloody face. Then the bodies started to come, handed overhead by visitors and placed in a row on the pavement nearby.

"While he was performing, more bodies were coming," said Ramirez, 29, from Los Angeles. "It was horrible."

Witnesses on Saturday recounted the panicked crush at the concert that led to eight deaths and dozens ferried to area hospitals. Some were trapped in the crowds, unable to move or leave the concert. Others recalled seeing emergency personnel working to revive prone bodies, only to be trampled themselves by panicked concertgoers.

All described a complete breakdown in order and security at the show where more than 50,000 people crowded a former Six Flags amusement park. Houston-native Scott was hosting his first Astroworld Festival after taking a break last year when the coronavirus pandemic caused the festival which launched in 2018 to take a break. This year's two-day show sold 100,000 tickets and featured Drake, SZA and more.

"They didn't have enough security," said Malibu Campbell, 20, of New York City, who fell in the crowd but managed to escape. "His shows are like this. Why didn't they know? They should've been better prepared."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a Saturday news conference there were 25 people transported to the hospital and 13 are still hospitalized. A 10-year-old is in critical condition, officials said. There were scores of other injuries with more than 300 treated onsite.

The victims who died ranged in age from 14 to 27, Turner said. One person's age was unknown.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she has directed county agencies to launch an independent investigation into what went wrong at the sold-out show.

"The families and those who die deserves answers as to what took place last night," she said at a news conference Saturday.

Since early in the morning, there were signs that things would get rowdy.

People arrived before outside the event grounds before 6 a.m. to get a spot in line and to buy Astroworld sweaters and other merchandise before it sold out, said Julius Tlacuapa, 17, who was in that line.

Suddenly, someone yelled out, "Travis Scott is here!" and the crowd pushed its way in, stampeding past security checkpoints, he said.

"Since 5:30 in the morning, this crowd was out of control," Tlacuapa said.

Campbell arrived early enough to the Scott show to make it to around 30 yards to the stage before the performer came out. As the crowd thickened, she tried to retreat further back but was wedged in, unable to move. Several times she was lifted off her feet by the crowd, she said.

As Scott stepped on stage, someone shoved her from behind and she fell to the pavement. Feet trampled over her. Unable to move, she said she pinched people's ankles around her until someone made enough space for her to get up. She had to wait until the concert was over to leave the premises, she said.

On Saturday, she laid a bouquet of pink roses at a memorial sprouting up outside the event grounds.

"It could've been me," she said.

Natalia Pawuk, 16, and her sister Sylvia Pawuk, 19, flew in from Rochester, New York, with other family members to attend Astroworld. They arrived late to the festival but in time to see Scott perform.

"She got there, started crying yesterday. She was so happy," Pawuk, 16, said.

It was a blessing they got there late, she said.

"A few minutes later, we saw someone getting CPR on the ground," Pawuk said. "And we saw ambulances go by, stretchers and stuff, but we didn't know the extent of it until we woke up actually."

She added: "Until I woke up this morning, I didn't know the severity of everything that happened."

Thalia Carrillo, 28, and Javier Garza, 28, from Dallas, made their way close to the stage for the Scott show. But 30 seconds in, Carrillo said she started feeling the crush of the crowd behind her and sensed things were wrong. She couldn't lift her arms from having so many people around her. She had a hard time breathing.

Garza wrapped her hands around her from behind and slowly pushed their way out of the crowd. On their way out, he stopped to help crowd-surf a young teen who had passed out in the crowd. It took Garza and Carrillo about 25 minutes to extract themselves from the crowd, he said.

"It felt like hell on earth," Garza said. "We were trapped and there was no way out."

Ramirez spent all day on the festival grounds with her wife, Claudia Ramirez. They secured a pass for accessible seating for people with disabilities from event staff because of Claudia's back injury and positioned themselves to watch the Scott show from the accessible seating section – a cordoned-off area midway between the stage and the back of the concert area, Jessica Ramirez said.

By the end of the first song, people were screaming and panicking, she said. An unconscious concertgoer was passed over and into the section where she was. Then another. And another. Before the third song was done, five bodies were laid prone next to her, paramedics and other concertgoers frantically trying to revive them.

But as the crush continued around her, desperate visitors hurdled the small fence circling the accessible seating area, trampling bodies and the paramedics working on them, Jessica Ramirez said. The bodies laid lifeless.

"They were not breathing," she said. "They were unconscious for over 20 minutes. They were gone."

Jessica Ramirez said they had to wait for the concert to finish before they were able to leave, following the thinning crowds out.

She doesn't blame Travis Scott, she said. She blames whoever was providing security for the event, she said.

"There was too little security and too many people," Jessica Ramirez said. "They were understaffed."

