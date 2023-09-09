What were the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California last week?

A house in Davis that sold for $950,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Davis in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $705,833, $471 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$389,000, condominium in the 1700 block of Donner Ave. The 819 square-foot condominium in the 1700 block of Donner Ave. in Davis has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $389,000, $475 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1971. $540,000, manufactured home in the 3400 block of Morro Bay Ave. The 1,235 square-foot manufactured home in the 3400 block of Morro Bay Ave., Davis, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $540,000, $437 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $645,000, manufactured home in the 800 block of La Coruno Street The sale of the manufactured home in the 800 block of La Coruno Street in Davis has been finalized. The price was $645,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,225 square feet. The price per square foot was $527. $802,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of K Street The property in the 600 block of K Street in Davis has new owners. The price was $802,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 2,035 square feet. The price per square foot is $394. $909,000, single-family home in the 400 block of Cabrillo Ave. The sale of the single-family house in the 400 block of Cabrillo Ave., Davis, has been finalized. The price was $909,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,522 square feet. The price per square foot was $597. $950,000, single-family house in the 800 block of West Eighth Street The property in the 800 block of West Eighth Street in Davis has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot is $442.

