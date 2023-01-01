These were the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California in December

A house in Davis that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in December.

In total, 20 real estate sales were recorded in the area, with an average price of $679,125. The average price per square foot was $442.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$725,000, single-family house in the 600 block of I Street A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 600 block of I Street in Davis. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1952 and the living area totals 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $461. $743,500, detached house in the 1400 block of Locust Place The property in the 1400 block of Locust Place in Davis has new owners. The price was $743,500. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,782 square feet. The price per square foot is $417. $766,000, single-family residence in the 900 block of Villanova Drive The property in the 900 block of Villanova Drive in Davis has new owners. The price was $766,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,589 square feet. The price per square foot is $482. $789,000, manufactured home in the 700 block of Lake Terrace Circle The 2,080 square-foot manufactured home in the 700 block of Lake Terrace Circle in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $789,000, $379 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. $803,000, single-family home in the 2800 block of Mallorca Lane The sale of the detached house in the 2800 block of Mallorca Lane, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $803,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,728 square feet. The price per square foot was $465. $806,000, single-family home in the 600 block of Rutgers Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 600 block of Rutgers Drive in Davis has been finalized. The price was $806,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,784 square feet. The price per square foot was $452. $830,000, single-family house in the 1200 block of Valerosa Way The 1,775 square-foot single-family home in the 1200 block of Valerosa Way, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $830,000, $468 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $837,000, detached house in the 1400 block of Cornell Drive The property in the 1400 block of Cornell Drive in Davis has new owners. The price was $837,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,484 square feet. The price per square foot is $564. $915,000, single-family residence in the 800 block of Burr Street The 1,808 square-foot single-family house in the 800 block of Burr Street, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $915,000, $506 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. $1.2 million, detached house in the 900 block of Burr Street The sale of the single family residence in the 900 block of Burr Street in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,205,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,256 square feet. The price per square foot was $534.

