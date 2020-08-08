'We're making it up as we go along': how Trump's America failed the Covid test

A letter landed on the desk of the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, this week that given the public health catastrophe swirling all around him might give him pause. His state is one of 21 across the US that have been placed by the White House coronavirus taskforce in the “red zone”, indicating the disease is now so prevalent that immediate restrictions must be imposed to avoid dire consequences.

Kemp, a Republican governor and Donald Trump ally, has adopted a controversial approach to Covid-19. Since early July the virus has roared across his state, with new infections rising sharply to top a devastating tally of 182,000.

Deaths too have ticked dramatically upwards, with new daily peaks pushing the toll close to 4,000. Yet Kemp continues to expend much of his political energy fighting local officials rather than the microbe.

For weeks he has been suing the Democratic mayor of the largest city, Atlanta, to stop her mandating masks. Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is African American, as is more than half of her city, has decried the move by Kemp, who is white, as an act of “personal retaliation”.

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, center, listens while Vice-Admiral Jerome Adams, the US surgeon general, speaks during a 'Wear A Mask' tour stop in Dalton, Georgia, on 2 July. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Videos are circulating of unmasked nightclubbers grinding in close proximity in packed dance floors. Yet Kemp continues to allow clubs, bars and indoor restaurants to carry on with abandon.

Social media images show high school corridors crammed with non-mask-wearing pupils on the first day of the new school year. Yet Kemp persists on passing the buck on whether to open classrooms to individual school districts. In Atlanta alone, 260 staff tested positive for the virus, or exposure to it, even before classes began.

It is against this backdrop that the letter dropped on Kemp’s desk. Signed by almost 2,400 doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other public health workers at the coalface of the pandemic response, it paints a devastating picture of mortally ill people stretching hospitals to breaking point right across the state under Kemp’s watch.

Our situation is rapidly getting out of control Melanie Thompson

The letter pleads with Kemp to change tack, calling on him to enforce a temporary mask order, close bars and nightclubs and heavily restrict indoor dining and gatherings at places of worship. The signatories entreat him to rapidly expand testing to counter huge lines and speed up test results which can take two weeks.

“Our situation is rapidly getting out of control,” Melanie Thompson, an Atlanta physician and co-organizer of the letter, told the Guardian. “Frontline health workers are at the end of their ropes – we have been left on our own to make it up as we go along, while the governor fails to do what’s needed to control this epidemic.”

But Georgia is far from unique.

Seven months into the pandemic, the full horror of a deadly disease allowed to run amok by state governors and a US president who has consistently downplayed the severity of the crisis, denied the science and deflected attention from the failures of his own administration is now glaringly evident. The virus has taken hold of the south and is making its way steadily up the Mississippi River into the heartlands of America.

As the virus spreads, the many discrete problems that it has exposed in earlier stages of the pandemic are now congealing into one epic challenge.

People walk down the sidewalk in St Simons Island, Georgia, on 17 July. Brian Kemp made an order earlier in the week that forbade municipal officials from setting mandatory face-covering policies. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

