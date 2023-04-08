‘Were we living out an imitation Brideshead?’: Michael Frayn on his friendship with Bamber Gascoigne

'He was and always had been famous': Bamber Gascoigne by Antony Barrington Brown (1958) - National Portrait Gallery London

I opened my eyes and found a strange young man standing in front of my fireplace – a slim, elegant figure with a distinctive aureole of golden hair, who seemed to have materialised as magically as an angel in a story, and to be as perfectly at home on my hearth. I knew at once who it was, even though I had never set eyes on him before. This was in ­Cambridge in, I think, the autumn of 1955, and my visitant was the most famous undergraduate in the university, the man everyone wanted to meet. It was my first sight of Bamber Gascoigne, and the start of a friendship that would last for the next 60 years.

He seemed to be amused at my confusion. “Aren’t you coming to your own party?” he said.

My party..? Oh, my party – yes! I was giving it with a friend of mine in the same college as Bamber, and I had been looking forward to it most particularly because my co-host had invited him. But after we had set everything out, I had evidently felt so exhausted by all that drawing of corks and polishing of glasses that I had gone back to my room to have a brief preparatory nap. And failed to wake up. Bamber had probably been enjoying the party, since he was naturally sociable and had a talent for enjoying more or less everything he did. It was entirely characteristic of his sweetness of nature, though – and perhaps also of his curiosity about what kind of person it was who threw a party and then failed to turn up for it – that it was he who had volunteered to leave it and walk all the way across Cambridge to fetch me.

It was inevitable, now that I had met him, that I should be immediately captivated by his charm. Everyone was, then and ever after. Actually it was something more elusive and more precious than charm; it was grace. That golden aureole of his seemed to be lit by a radiance that emanated from himself, and a little of it spilt over on to everyone he met.

I learnt so much from him over the years – or tried to. Whenever I have been uncertain how to behave, socially or morally, I have found myself, without any conscious decision, wondering what Bamber would do. Though not always then managing to do it.

Laid-back charm: Bamber Gascoigne at home, 1966 - Mirrorpix

I was in my second year at Cambridge when we met, he in his first. What had made him so famous? As I recalled it when I started on this piece, it was because of a revue he had written. But a little research among ancient engagement diaries showed me to my surprise that the revue came a year later. He was famous already. How? Why? I don’t know. He just was. Was and always had been. He certainly had been at school, which is why his arrival in ­Cambridge had been anticipated and reported upon. The revue, Share My Lettuce, made him a lot more famous still. Revue was a longstanding tradition at Cambridge; the Footlights May Week show transferred to the West End for a couple of weeks each summer and kept the entertainment industry ­supplied with new talent. The show that Bamber wrote (and directed) was intended more modestly for an audience in his own college, Magdalene (­opening number: “Dagdalene in Magdalene”), and done with a scratch cast from the college (my friend and fellow party-giver, Michael Collings, among them), but it was performed in the professionally equipped theatre of the university’s Amateur ­Dramatic Club, and, as people in the business used to say, it took the town.

A young London theatre producer who was struggling to get a footing in the business, Michael Codron, came to see the show, was captivated, and put it on in the West End, with two stars, Maggie Smith and Kenneth Williams. It ran not for two weeks, like the Footlights, but for a year or so. One of the beneficiaries of its success, apart from Michael and his investors, was me. In the long term because Michael went on to produce 12 of my plays. There and then as well, because, needing to replace a couple of sketches during the out-of-town try-out, Bamber had generously included one from the less-than-successful Footlights May Week show that I had written later. Which gave me some private ­satisfaction – and also one thirty-second of the author’s royalty. These were my first earnings in the theatre, and a welcome supplement to the 12 guineas a week I was getting at the time as a reporter on The ­Manchester Guardian.

Bamber’s story, particularly in those early years at Cambridge, raises a number of questions about the psychologically and morally elusive concepts of charm and success. Also, of course, of privilege. Underlying all the pleasure I took in my years at Cambridge, I have to confess, was an awareness of my own privilege in being there. There was a ­positive side to this – a justifiable gratitude for the huge good fortune I had been granted. There was also, I see, a rather more dubious aspect – an enjoyment of finding myself in a more socially elevated world than the one in which I had been brought up. Some grammar-school boys like myself have claimed to have felt stranded and humiliated by being plunged into what was still a largely public-school world. I really don’t think I did. I was intrigued and impressed. I couldn’t help admiring the style and self-confidence that so many of my fellow ­undergraduates had learnt from their expensive but harsher upbringing.

Particularly the Old Etonians. The ones I met seemed to have a characteristic combination of ability, modesty and style that set them apart. ­Bamber was only one of the number I got to know. I evidently boasted about this with embarrassing naivety to Alan Bennett, a grammar-school boy like myself, with whom I had become friends while we were being trained as Russian interpreters together during our national service, the two years that in those days young men had to spend in the armed ­services. He had gone on to Oxford, where he was now having as wretched a time in miserable obscurity as I was an agreeable one with my new friends at Cambridge. We maintained a copious correspondence, a good deal of which on his side (idiosyncratically and wittily illustrated) is taken up with savagely funny ridicule of my social aspirations, which makes me laugh still – and wince – when I re-read it. Four short years later, he shot into the firmament himself with Beyond the Fringe and left us all behind, Old ­Etonians and their admirers alike.

I wish I could remember everything we said and did together at Cambridge. Only one magical evening comes to mind. I had been in Trinity, talking grandly about love and literature with Andrew ­Sinclair, Bamber’s mentor at school, and missed the deadline by which visitors had to be out of college. I should have to climb out, and since it was a warm spring night, Andrew decided to come with me for an illicit midnight stroll on the moonlit Backs. The route out of Trinity was complex and mostly at rooftop level, with a long balancing act at one point along a high wall overlooking the Master’s bathroom, where Lord Adrian, as I recall, was cleaning his teeth.

The deserted silver lawns and dark elms around the river, when we reached them, were a landscape from a dream, and we decided we should like to share it with Bamber, whose rooms in Magdalene looked out over St John’s Backs. So we threw gravel up at his window, like boys in a children’s adventure story, until he woke up and shinned gracefully (of course) down the wall to join us. Then we walked around talking grandly about our differing literary techniques, self-consciously intoxicated by the moonlight and by being where we were not ­supposed to be and where no one else was. Also, I suppose, by having our lives and all their vast cloudy possibilities still unexplored in front of us.

Bamber Gascoigne and his wife Christina on their wedding day, 1965

It is a bit embarrassing to recall all this now. Were we trying to live out a kind of imitation Brideshead? Our little world of latter-day privilege wasn’t really much like Waugh’s lost paradise, though. Bamber himself was certainly no Sebastian Flyte. He had no taste at all for drunkenness or decadence, and he was far from indolent. He was as sober and ambitious as all the rest of us. He was just better at doing what all of us aspired to – looking as if we weren’t.

He was certainly hard-working – but, he claimed, only in the mornings. He was reading English, and had reduced his list of books to the ones on which he had calculated there must necessarily be questions in Finals. The system was successful (of course) and he got a first, then went on to spend a year at Magdalene teaching, and another year in the US on one of those scholarships founded to promote mutual understanding between the privileged on either side of the Atlantic.

By this time, I had already emerged into the ­so-called real world. Quite noticeably real, in my case – Manchester, all smog and wet red brick, and remarkably unlike Cambridge, though its gloom was slightly lightened by that weekly one thirty-second of Bamber’s royalties. So when he invited me to spend Christmas with him and his family in their country house in Scotland, I was quick to accept. A little too quick, perhaps, because when I heard nothing more and doggedly phoned to check, I ­realised he had forgotten all about it. I had to hold on while he belatedly told his parents that they had an uncovenanted extra guest.

So this was how I first met his family. Their country home in the holidays was the wing of a castle they rented on a shooting estate in Aberdeenshire. They had all the familiar, welcoming warmth, as if a socially dubious newspaper reporter with a weird haircut (I was trying something vaguely Roman at the time) was exactly the guest they had been hoping for to complete the family circle. Intimidating, ­nevertheless, to the reporter himself. Particularly Bamber’s father, good casting for a choleric ­ex-­colonel, now something grand in a City livery company, with a taste for shooting and vintage port, and a soft heart well hidden behind an ­alarmingly ferocious face and challenging abruptness of ­manner.

‘Were we trying to live out an imitation Brideshead?’: playwright, novelist and memoirist Michael Frayn - Rii Schroer

His mother had even grander origins. She was an O’Neill, from an Ulster dynasty which I think I recall Bamber as saying sprang in some complex way from the kings of Ireland. She had the same lively warmth and eager grace as Bamber himself, with perhaps a touch of Irish charm superadded, and was particularly assiduous in putting me at my ease; but then she would probably have done the same for even the Seven-headed Wild Beast of Revelation if one of her children had chosen to bring it home for Christmas. Then there was Bamber’s younger sister Veronica, who was at Oxford and a noted beauty, with all the family grace; and Brian, still at Eton, who loved shooting and fishing, as Bamber had once done, but who also seemed able to play any musical instrument at sight, and who had mastered the bagpipes in time to pipe in the Christmas pudding.

There were many guests besides me, either staying in the house or arriving by the Land Rover-load each morning, and all there for the shooting. I suspect that Bamber would have been obligingly going out with them each day himself, but realised that trying to include his dodgy friend from Cambridge would have been a step too far into social improbability, and instead lent me a .22 rifle and took me out to shoot a less ambitious target, pigeons. There was also skating on the frozen lake. Bamber, needless to say, was a swift and graceful skater – and turned out to be able to ride a penny-farthing without falling off. Then, when darkness ended the open-air day, a long, restoring soak in the bath, with bathrooms and hot water enough for everyone.

I realise that this must all sound a bit too good to be true, and I’m trying to think of a few faults in Bamber to lend the picture some plausible light and shade. Yes – occasional impatience; his quickness sometimes made it difficult for him to wait for those of us who moved more slowly in life. And his eagerness to make everyone happy sometimes led to difficulties in accommodating all the people he felt obligations to, or even remembering who they were. As, I think, in the case of his invitation for Christmas. And, yes – I know! A much worse failure: his total blindness to the interest of a subject that I had always found intensely engaging – philosophy.

This was the occasion for the only time I can remember seeing him lose his temper, and the only argument I ever had with him. Exactly what we had disagreed about always remained itself a matter of disagreement. I thought it was phenomenalism. I had been trying to explain, as I recalled it, why some philosophers (not me) had believed that physical objects were really the experiences we had of them. He believed that it was about Zeno’s paradox of Achilles and the tortoise. Whichever it was, he found either the argument so silly, or the paradox so unparadoxical, that it enraged him, and he raised his voice and became quite uncharacteristically red in the face.

We were sitting in a restaurant in Italy at the time and we became aware that our fellow diners had all fallen silent and turned to look. This was probably not because of any particular interest in phenomenalism or Zeno, we realised later, but because we were with Bamber’s then girlfriend and they thought we were arguing over her.

Which in a way, perhaps, we were. Bamber and I had had a longstanding agreement to go to Italy together and I had spent the summer teaching myself basic Italian in preparation. At some point, though, he had fallen for another Cambridge star, a rather dazzling girl at Girton who had performed in both his triumphant revue and my untriumphant one, and, evidently forgetting about our arrangement, he had invited her to go to Italy with him. What would Bamber have done if our positions had been reversed? He would have stepped gracefully aside. I should have learnt from his hypothetical example, as usual, and done likewise, but gracelessly did not. So he of course honoured both his obligations and tried to keep us both happy. Which he pretty much did. All the same, my presence must have been a bit of a damper, and my exposition of phenomenalism, or Zeno’s paradox, was perhaps just too much for even Bamber to bear.

Perhaps, in the years that followed, as we both tried to establish ourselves in our careers, there was always just a hint of unacknowledged rivalry, as there probably is in most male friendships. I certainly felt a little outstripped when he later taught himself Italian in his turn – but did it in two weeks, and well enough to take up an invitation to give a lecture tour in Italy. He moved into my field, journalism, reviewing theatre for The Observer. Later, we both published many books and at different times tried our luck with plays. But before that came the decisive breakthrough that set his course in life.

Starter for 10: Gascoigne hosting University Challenge, 1984 - ITV/Shutterstock

Granada Television had imported the formula for a new quiz show from America, to be called University Challenge, and was looking for potential ­quizmasters. I was doing a certain amount of­television at the time and was one of the many ­people they invited to audition. I didn’t wait to be rejected; I knew I should be out of my depth and was not ­surprised when they picked Bamber. He had every quality the job required: quickness and ­spontaneity, good humour and a sense of fun, an interest in everyone and everything. It even satisfied his intellectual ambitions and love of research, because he opted to compose his own questions.

He did it for the next 25 years, and was famous once again from the first moment onwards. But this time his success was nationwide. We walked up Helvellyn together one fine summer’s day just after he had started doing the programme (his first experience of hill-walking, and I think his last, because he found it almost as irritatingly pointless as philosophy), and other walkers and climbers on remote parts of the mountainside waved and shouted, “Hello, Bamber!” It was the same story wherever he went. I loved seeing him lit by the sunshine of celebrity, and feeling a little of it spilling over on to me by association. I was always delighted when I was ­occasionally mistaken for him by his admirers. And he had the grace to both take pleasure in his fame and remain completely unchanged by it.

The other event in those early years that defined the rest of Bamber’s life was meeting Christina. I’m not sure when this was. I think when she was still at Girton, reading Persian. She was rather like Bamber – able, attractive and graceful. She had many admirers, and when she graduated and went off to travel as a photographer in Iran, she was with one of them. I remember Bamber debating, with a seriousness and uncertainty I hadn’t seen in him before, whether to take on the unaccustomed role of pursuer and go after her.

He went. And won her back. And for the next 60 years they were the perfect couple, travelling the world together to collaborate on books and becoming ever closer and more devoted to each other.

Bamber Gascoigne with his wife Christina in 2018

We were both absorbed in our own separate lives by this time, so I didn’t see very much of them as they set up the home where they would spend the rest of their lives. It was in Richmond, in a late-Georgian terrace overlooking the Thames, and together they turned it into the ideal setting for their lives.

Of course one of the pleasures that Bamber took in this wonderful house was to give pleasure to others. By, among other things, inviting friends to swim in the river. Always, I think, early on summer Sunday mornings, and carefully timed to work with the ­rising and falling tides. Claire, my wife, felt as warmly about Bamber as I did, and it was getting to know Richmond through the swimming parties that made us first think of moving there. It’s natural for friends to drift apart, as the circumstances of life that kept them together change with marriage, with new friends and new places to live. But now we became not only friends but neighbours again, separated by a comfortable mile’s walk along the river and over the waterside meadows. It opened a kind of Indian summer in our relationship. By this time, we were late in our lives and careers, and any possible shades of rivalry were long behind us. We had both in different ways had our successes.

And our disappointments. Mine were egregious – plays, mostly, very publicly garlanded with bad reviews and abrupt closures. Bamber had one theatrical flop of his own, but mostly it was difficult to know whether his hopes in life had been fulfilled or not because of his unshakeable cheerfulness and resilience. He published some 20 books, including short novels, history and travels. But nothing he wrote ever quite replicated the irresistible charm of that show at Cambridge. His marriage seemed to be profoundly happy, but did he and Christina mind not having children? They would have been such wonderful parents. They didn’t seem to mind – or even to notice. Why didn’t I ever ask him, I wonder now. I don’t really know. Why didn’t he ask me why I did have children? Perhaps he wondered, but didn’t ask because it would have seemed intrusive, and to have implied some possibility of criticism. And perhaps, in this as in so many things, I was consciously or unconsciously learning from his example. Perhaps simply because it seemed to both of us that what was, was.

Bamber Gascoigne died on Feb 8 2022. This is an edited extract from Among Others by Michael Frayn (Faber, £25), out on Thurs