The 25 best gifts for women deals you can still shop for Cyber Monday 2021

These are the best gifts for women to shop on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2021 is technically over, but there are still lot of deals to be had on the best gifts for women. We’ve put together a list of all the best gifts for women that also happen to be on sale. These are the items women covet, love, and have on their wish lists, from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, AncestryDNA and more.

Here’s our guide to all the best gifts for women still available this Cyber Monday. Be sure to shop these favorites quickly though, we expect stocks to sell out extremely quickly.

1. For the one in need of new earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for women on sale: AirPods

The latest model of Apple’s very well-received AirPods Pro have noise cancellation technology, a better-fitting design and are sweat and water-resistant. They’re beloved by Amazon buyers, too, for their light comfortable fit and decent sound quality. In fact, they're our favorite buds for iPhone users!

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $179 (Save $70)

2. For the woman who’s always put together: Revlon’s Hot Air Brush

Best gifts for women on sale: Revlon Volumizer

A miracle tool beloved by women young and old, Revlon’s one-step brush dries and volumizes at the same time, giving you salon-quality hair straight at home. Amazon users rave over the brush, with almost 325,000 buyers giving it an average of 4.6 stars. Available in seven different colors and with three heat-speed settings, the Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of those rare hair tools that somehow works for everyone.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from $34.88 (Save up to $25.11)

3. For the woman who loves her home: Airomé Sonic Diffuser

Best gifts for women on sale: Diffuser

A well-reviewed essential oils diffuser, Airomé's diffuser has a beautiful gray glaze and a quatrefoil pattern. Amazon users love the way it is lit from the inside, as well as its stylish design. They also say it’s “easy to clean” and “easy to use,” which is always a bonus. Plus, it's our favorite essential oil diffuser as it's both portable and extremely quiet, perfect for a cozy night in.

Get Airome’s Sonic Diffuser from Amazon from $26.89 (Save $2 to $10.10)

4. For the woman who’s always on her feet: A Renpho Foot Massager

Best gifts for women on sale: Renpho foot massager

A foot massager is one of those things that no one ever really buys themselves but that everyone really appreciates getting. Renpho’s foot massager is heated all the way around the foot and comes with three different massage modes: Full, instep and bottom. All the pressure levels can be adjusted to suit the user’s tastes (which we loved), and the massager even comes with a remote control, so your gitee can sit back and let their worries—and their aches—slide away. Amazon users give it an average of 4.4 stars, with some buyers noting in their reviews that it’s especially great for plantar fasciitis sufferers.

Get a Renpho Foot Massager from Amazon for $139.99 (Save $50 with on-page coupon)

5. For the woman who hates to clean: Eufy 11s

Best gifts for women on sale: Eufy 11S

If the woman you’re buying for hates to clean consider picking up Anker’s Eufy robot vacuum cleaner. Widely beloved on Amazon, more than 50,000 buyers gave it a 4.5-star rating, writing in their reviews that it does a “great job,” is “easy to clean,” and is especially effective at picking up pet hair. It's also our favorite budget vacuum thanks to its excellent suction capabilities and ability to navigate to hard-to-reach areas.

Get Anker’s Eufy 11s Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

6. For the woman who loves a good mani/pedi: A UV nail lamp

Best gifts for women on sale: SunUV Gel UV Nail Lamp

Looking for a gift for someone who spends hours at the spa? Maybe someone who’s always griping about how they need to get their nails done? Consider a UV nail lamp, which will allow that favorite woman in your life to do salon-quality gel manicures from the privacy of their own home. Amazon users love SUNUV’s lamp, which can handle both fingernails and toenails and has a smart sensor to let the user know when their gel is set. Amazon buyers also call it “fast” and “convenient,” and for the price—less than the cost of one gel manicure in most places—you really can’t go wrong.

Get SUNUV’s Nail Lamp from Amazon for $20.99 (Save $9 with on-page coupon)

7. For the woman who's curious about her family history: AncestryDNA

Best gifts for women on sale: AncestryDNA kit

Every family’s got its own historian. They’re the person who knows all the second cousins’ names and can tell you just wherein “the old country” your relatives came from. This year, consider picking up that person an AncestryDNA test so they can get to know themselves—and their family—that much better. The tests come in three tiers, with the most basic offering going for just $59 right now. We loved AncestryDNA as it was easy to use and gave stellar results just within a few weeks. Your giftee can discover where their ancestors come from and maybe even connect with a long-lost cousin!

Get an AncestryDNA Kit starting at $59 (Save $40 to $50)

8. For the light sleeper: A sleep mask

Best gifts for women on sale: Nidra eye mask

Is your giftee always complaining about her lack of sleep? Snag her Nidra’s eye mask, which is lightweight and completely blocks out all light. It’s also contoured to the face, meaning sleepers can blink comfortably and they won’t wake up actually looking like they’ve worn a mask on their face all night. Amazon users say it’s great for side-sleepers or couples where one partner might like to stay up later or sleep with the lights on.

Get the Nidra Eye Mask from Amazon for $13.95 (Save $8)

9. For the stressed-out woman: A weighted Gravity blanket

Best gifts for women on sale: Weighted blanket

Weighted blankets have been a hot commodity for a few years now, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s tried one yet. If you’ve got a high-strung relative who always complains about not getting enough sleep, consider picking them up with a weighted Gravity blanket. They’ll thank you for it. This 20-pound blanket comes in three colors and fits a twin bed. (There are different weights and sizes available, as well) Gridded stitching helps the weight stay evenly distributed, and the blanket’s cover is machine washable. It's also our favorite weighted blanket as it provided just the right amount of pressure without feeling suffocating.

Get the Gravity Blanket for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50)

10. For the woman who loves to cook: The Always Pan

Best gifts for women on sale: The Always Pan

If you use Instagram, you’ve seen the Always Pan. Beautifully colored and designed, the Always Pan replaces eight different pieces of cookware in your kitchen—great if your giftee is low on cabinet space. We liked how “versatile” the pan is, saying “If your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick.”

Get The Always Pan for $145

11. For the fitness enthusiast: A pair of lululemon leggings

Best gifts for women on sale: lululemon leggings

lululemon leggings are popular for a reason: They’re not only great-fitting, stylish pants, but they’re also available in a whole range of lengths and cuts. The brand’s Wunder Under leggings are yoga classics and would make a great gift for anyone who works out indoors or outdoors.

Get lululemon Leggings starting at $69 (Save $19 to $49)

12. For the woman who loves to learn: A Masterclass subscription

Best gifts for women on sale: MasterClass

Since its inception, Masterclass has been offering up celebrity- and academic-led courses intent on spreading information and education to its subscribers. Its base of classes is incredibly broad, and subscribers can learn from everyone from astronauts to RuPaul. When we tested out Masterclass, we found it “incredibly motivating" and worth the money. Plus, you can pick up two memberships for the cost of one right now!

Get 2 Masterclass subscriptions for $180 (Save $180)

13. For the one who owns every gadget from Apple: Apple Watch Series 7

Best gifts for women on sale: Apple Watch Series 7

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the popular Apple Watch Series 7 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tested, thanks to its stellar fitness tracking and blood oxygen sensor and larger display. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon for $379 (Save $20)

14. For the health nut: Philips Airfryer XXL

Best gifts for women on sale: Air Fryer

Air fryers are one of the trendiest (and most useful) kitchen gadgets, as they offer a way to make home-cooked fried food that’s healthier than your local McDonalds. The Phillips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook and eat semi-healthy, and of course, has extra kitchen counter space. From frozen fries to hamburgers to Nashville hot chicken, this gadget could handle it all.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL on Amazon for $199.95 (Save $150)

15. For the woman who loves a label: A Michael Kors’ Logo Wristlet

Best gifts for women on sale: Michael Kors wristlet

A best-selling item on the Michael Kors site, this logo wristlet is the epitome of understated luxury. An especially great item for those who travel quite a bit, this wallet has 17 interior card slots and a dedicated phone pocket, as well as a convenient wrist strap. It’s available in six different colors, and you can even add a complimentary monogram. Now that’s a thoughtful gift.

Get the Logo Wristlet from Michael Kors for $133.50 (Save $44.50)

16. For the one who loves to cook: Staub Dutch Oven

Best gifts for women on sale: Staub Dutch oven

A good Dutch oven is a kitchen staple and our favorite overall was this Staub Dutch oven which was great at both braising meat and simmering stews. We're not the only ones loving this brand, either. The cookware is all over food blogs and Instagram. Clearly, these Dutch ovens are hot right now, so get one for the person in your life who loves cooking.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte from Amazon for $349.95 (Save up to $114.01)

17. For the woman in need of some self-care: Parachute’s classic robe

Best gifts for women on sale: Parachute Classic Robe

Everyone deserves a nice robe, but most people don’t actually want to spend the money on themselves to get one. (There’s a reason everyone goes nuts over a good hotel robe: They don’t have something similar at home.) Parachute’s classic robe is one of our absolute favorites, with our reviewer calling it “extremely luxurious, comfortable, and functional” with “high-end construction [that] makes me think it will last for years.” Consider it an investment in the serenity and sanity of whoever you’re buying it for, even if that’s you.

Get a Classic Robe from Parachute for $79.20 (Save $19.80)

18. For the photography lover: Polaroid Hi-Print

Best gifts for women on sale: Polaroid Hi-Print

Got a relative who’s always taking family snaps but doesn’t have anything on her walls? Consider helping them break free from digital purgatory by purchasing them this cute little Polaroid pocket printer. The sleek Hi-Print model uses Bluetooth technology to sync to a user’s phone so they can easily print out 2x3 photo prints in just about 50 seconds. The prints can be stuck anywhere, and with the Hi-Print mobile app, users can add borders, filters or even emoticons to their photos before they print them. It’s also pocket-sized and portable, just in case you didn’t think it could get even more fun and handy.

Get Polaroid’s Hi-Print pocket photo printer from Amazon for $89.99 (Save $10)

19. For the woman who loves their couch: A cozy throw blanket

Best gifts for women on sale: Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw

Doubling as home decor and personal comfort, throw blankets are a great gift for everyone. We think this throw at Nordstrom is a wonderful option with a 4.8-star rating from more than 2,000 reviews for her to snuggle up with on a cold day.

Get the Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $29.63 (Save $9.87)

20. For the jewelry lover: Kate Spade pendant necklace

Gifts for women on sale: Kate Spade pendant

If the person you’re shopping for enjoys simple and timeless jewelry, this Kate Spade pendant necklace is a perfect gift. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed on the pendant. This necklace has more than 890 rave reviews and our readers can't stop buying it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Get the Kate Spade One In A Million Initial Pendant from Nordstrom for $34.80 (Save $23.20)

21. For the one who loves true crime: Hunt A Killer subscription

Gifts for women on sale: Hunt A Killer

We tested Hunt A Killer this summer and found that it's perfect for true crime lovers or those who've always been good at solving mysteries. The subscription box allows players to solve a crime, with monthly “episodes” that get the person closer to solving the murder every time. If the woman in your life is just as obsessed with crime podcasts like me, she’ll be ecstatic to play detective for a few months.

Get Hunt A Killer starting at $22.49 a box with code FLASH25 (Save up to $7.50 on your first box.)

22. For the homebody: Ugg Slippers

Gifts for women on sale: Ugg Fluff yeah Slippers

You can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially a cozy pair like these. Not only are Ugg slippers and boots trendy again, but they're some of the best slippers we tested at Reviewed. For the trendy one, the Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal slippers are perfect. We loved these cult-favorite slippers for their open-toe, breathable design and the elastic strap, which kept these slippers firmly on our feet.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal from Nordstrom from $64.90 (Save up to $45.10)

23. For the wine aficionado: Winc subscription

Gifts for women on sale: Winc

Winc is a wine-subscription club that will allow your giftee to become an unofficial sommelier from their living room. All they have to do is fill out a simple questionnaire and Winc will deliver a four-bottle box monthly according to their tastes—there are even vegan options available! You can easily gift them a gift card to help them get started. There's also no commitment required so they can pause or cancel their membership at any time.

Get 4 bottles for $20.95 and free shipping during Winc's Cyber Monday sale. Discount applied at checkout

24. For the one who loves her kitchen tech: ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

Gifts for women on sale: Thermapen One

When it comes to the best digital meat thermometers, it doesn’t get better than ThermoWorks. The thermometers from this company are incredibly high-quality, providing near-instant temperature readings, ideal for meat-loving moms who rely heavily on their kitchen tech.

If you’re looking to splurge, we highly recommend the Thermapen ONE, which was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested and would have been our top pick if it wasn’t so expensive. It’s more than double the price of the ThermoPop, but it’s waterproof, precise and fast-acting.

Get the Thermapen ONE from Thermoworks for $84 (Save $21)

25. For the binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for women on sale: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device for its easy-to-navigate interface and sleek remote which comes with a headphone jack in case your giftee has a roommate or significant other and loves to watch TV into the early hours of the morning. If you know someone who is addicted to binging television shows, give them the gift of an enhanced Netflix viewing experience.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device at Amazon for $85.39 (Save $14.60)

