We're A Little Worried About NGM Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:NGM) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does NGM Biopharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, NGM Biopharmaceuticals had US$231m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$153m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 18 months from March 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Growing?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 73% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. That's pretty alarming given that operating revenue dropped 53% over the last year, though the business is likely attempting a strategic pivot. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can NGM Biopharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$153m is about 53% of its US$286m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

How Risky Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought NGM Biopharmaceuticals' cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for NGM Biopharmaceuticals that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

