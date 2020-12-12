'We're a lifeline': Sunderland's Beacon rises to 'caring club' vision

Louise Taylor
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Lesley Spuhler has started to view her dining table through slightly jaded eyes. The chief executive of Sunderland’s Beacon of Light is not tired of the design and harbours no furniture repainting plans but she never envisaged a working life that would involve sitting at it for endless hours between meals.

“There was a certain novelty when we first went into lockdown but spending all day at my dining table isn’t enjoyable,” says Spuhler. “Your work/life balance disappears. It’s something I wasn’t very good at managing at first.”

Related: Sunderland appoint Lee Johnson as head coach until 2023

That was back in March when coronavirus struck. It was arguably the very worst sort of crisis to afflict her usual workplace, a pioneering community hub dedicated to harnessing the power of football and changing lives through human connection.

Housed in a stunning piece of Wearside architecture and situated within the precincts of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, the £19m Beacon is an offshoot of the League One club’s registered charity, the Foundation of Light.

The first community project of its kind in England, it opened in 2018 with a mission to provide opportunities for often disadvantaged young people, and some older adults, in spheres including sport, education, health and employability.

Five-a-side pitches outside the Beacon of Light building, with the Stadium of Light in the background.
Five-a-side pitches outside the Beacon of Light building, with the Stadium of Light in the background. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

A six-storey, cube-shaped structure crowned by a roof that lights up at night, the Beacon variously contains a special free school catering for vulnerable children struggling to adapt to mainstream education, international-class sports facilities, a world of work zone and a floor dedicated to health and wellbeing.

Around 7,000 participants normally pass through its doors each week, as Jamie Oliver cookery classes run alongside football, netball, basketball, badminton and futsal sessions, but the normally buzzing corridors fell eerily silent in March. The sudden emptiness seemed the antithesis of the vision of Sir Bob Murray, which the former Sunderland AFC owner turned philanthropist and inspiration behind the Beacon worked so hard to implement.

Although still a trustee, Murray now lives in Jersey, reassured that, with Spuhler at the helm, his brainchild is in safe hands. “We had to close the building down in March and weren’t able to open again until July; it was a really challenging problem,” explains a chief executive who, due to the latest lockdown, has temporarily migrated to that dining room table. “We couldn’t let people down so we had to quickly join a virtual world. We moved lots of things, health and fitness courses included, online and started setting people weekly virtual quizzes and challenges.

The empty office of the Foundation of Light
The office of the Foundation of Light, empty during the pandemic. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

“We’ve done virtual mentoring and made phone calls to vulnerable people to make sure they weren’t too lonely. By reworking a lot of things we managed to maintain some of our most essential services.”

The word essential is no exaggeration. “We’re definitely a lifeline for some people,” says the 49-year-old Spuhler who has spent 20 years building the Foundation of Light and now the Beacon. “We’ve worked very closely with local councils, food banks and the Salvation Army. Our staff volunteered to help food banks with packing and deliveries, ensuring people in areas of significant financial hardship have healthy meals. And the football club’s really helped; so many Sunderland supporters have donated to food banks.”

The Beacon of Light reception area, with a request for mask-wearing and appeals to help those suffering in isolation
The Beacon of Light reception area. ‘We’ve certainly had our eyes opened and learnt lessons from the pandemic,’ says Lesley Spuhler. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Human bonding is very much the thread that runs through everything the Beacon does and, even though Spuhler knows virtual relationships are a very poor substitute for the real thing, she has come to appreciate the internet’s scope. “We’ve certainly had our eyes opened and learned lessons from the pandemic,” she admits. “I’m now a very different chief executive. I think we’re moving into a different world.”

By mid-summer Spuhler felt close to burnout and drove to northern France with her husband for a restorative week on the Picardy coast. “There’d been a lot of sleepless nights and a few lows during lockdown,” she says. “At first I’d work from when I got up until late. If you go into an office there’s a home/life boundary but, with several of my team furloughed, I picked up their work. It was quite exhausting.

“Afterwards, I returned to the office as much as possible but we’re so conscious of the health and safety aspect, of the need for constant cleaning, we’ve been taking turns coming into the building.”

The Foundation of Light girls scholar&#x002019;s training as part of the scholarship programme on the covered pitch at the top of the Beacon of Light.
The Foundation of Light girls scholars training as part of the scholarship programme on the covered pitch at the top of the Beacon of Light. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Meanwhile costs mounted and a woman who had strived so hard to help raise the £19m capital required for the Beacon’s opening once again found herself stuck deep in balance sheets. “We’ve quite a lot of supporters and investors who’ve been great but I’d be lying if I said there’s been no financial impact; we still have to make sure the pandemic doesn’t do long-term damage.”

Protecting Murray’s vision is imperative. “Sir Bob left school in Consett without qualifications and his philosophy is that people don’t want handouts but they do want opportunities,” says Spuhler. “He’s passionate about giving people chances and experiences to make something of themselves. Sir Bob’s absolutely inspirational. We wouldn’t be here without him.”

The teenage Murray spent his days as an office dogsbody and evenings studying for academic qualifications, eventually becoming an accountant. Later, he helped found Spring Ram, an enormously successful kitchen and bathroom company.

When Murray – who would make the Foundation of Light England’s biggest football club charity – dubbed Sunderland “the caring club”, it was no empty slogan. “Clubs countrywide are stepping up to meet the current challenges in their communities,” says Spuhler. “I like to think we’ve been doing that for 20 years but the situation now feels so much more acute than ever before.

Message at the Beacon of Light.
A message from Sir Bob Murray at the venue. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

“There are a lot of isolated people who rely on Sunderland’s matches for social interaction and are missing human contact. We try and fill some of that void.”

Phil Parkinson and his League One squad play pivotal roles. “Phil really pushes us with the players,” says Spuhler. “They’re are all involved with the Beacon – albeit online at the moment. Grant Leadbitter [Sunderland’s club captain] is a real leading light and directors and ex-players have been phoning older fans.”

The free school caters for 60 members of a different cohort. “It’s run in partnership with other local schools, who identify young people most in need,” says Spuhler. “The Foundation used to have a scheme for socially marginalised children called ‘Pitstop’ in the Stadium of Light’s classrooms. They came to us for six weeks but now we’re a proper school where pupils stay longer term.”

Youngsters being taught as part of the scholarship programme at the Beacon of Ligh
Youngsters take lessons as part of the scholarship programme. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Older students learn practical skills at the Beacon’s World of Work facility, reflecting the benefits of strong partnerships with leading local employers including Arriva and Barratt Homes. “There’s a Barratt construction unit where people learn about the industry,” says Spuhler. “It’s not just teaching bricklaying but a whole raft of roles, sometimes leading to real jobs.”

The dividends of such motivational initiatives shine through during annual “Top Scorer” awards. “We nominate individuals who’ve made significant changes to their lives or helped others,” she says.

“One guy brought a heavy suitcase he could hardly lift. It represented the weight he’d lost on one of our programmes. A family gave up smoking and afforded a first holiday. They’re snapshots of what’s happening here every day. We definitely play an important part in creating hope. And, at the moment, hope is vital.”

Latest Stories

  • The NBA preseason begins, with empty arenas as the stages

    John Wall was back on the floor for the first time in nearly two years. DeMarcus Cousins played for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • Youth football coach who assaulted player now facing child abuse charges

    Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.

  • UFC's Dana White says he's meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov next month about possible return

    It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.

  • John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins turn back the clock in returns from year-plus layoffs

    The former Kentucky duo gave the Rockets a new look.

  • The 10 major offseason developments you need to know before the 2020-21 NBA season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week.

  • Canada unveils 25-man roster for world junior championship

    Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the roster.

  • Shapiro hopes Blue Jays can play at home next season, but team eyeing contingencies

    Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.

  • Why the Bills are poised for a win against the Steelers | More Football

    With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Kyrie Irving calls media 'pawns,' hopes $25,000 fine helps 'marginalized communities in need'

    Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.

  • Disney is bringing back the Mighty Ducks franchise with new series

    Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for record amount at auction

    A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.

  • Arizona State's Jackson He becomes first Chinese-born player to score TD in FBS history

    The walk-on made history after years on the scout team.

  • Dombrowski introduced | FastCast

    The Phillies introduce Dave Dombrowski to head baseball ops, plus David Dahl reportedly signs with the Rangers in this edition of FastCast

  • New Phillies boss Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild

    Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later.The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008.“I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”He views the Phillies as “sort of a sleeping giant because they’ve got a big market. And they’ve got a good, solid owner that wants to spend money to win.”“It’s the passionate East Coast baseball city, right? Quick to boo if things don’t work, but great to cheer,” he said. “So there’s a lot of upside potential. But then I will also say that over the last handful, half a dozen years, whatever it is, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘Gee, I wonder why they’re not winning?’”He cited right fielder Bryce Harper, starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler and Zach Eflin, manager Joe Girardi and managing partner John Middleton as cause of hope.“I know John wants to win. We have flexibility of finances,” Dombrowski said. “But when I say that, I don’t think it’s unlimited amount of funds. You always realize there’s some type of budget attached to that. We will work within that. But we’re also more, we want to win this year.”Recognizable for his silver hair and ever-present smile, Dombrowski led teams to division titles in seven of his last nine seasons. He became Boston’s president of baseball operations in August 2015 and celebrated in 2018 when the Red Sox set a club record with 108 wins and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series for their fourth title in 15 seasons.He was fired in September 2019 with a 76-67 record. His salary ran through October 2020, and he spurned interviews with several clubs that reached out this fall.Phillies president Andy MacPhail called again Saturday, and Dombrowski said he was told of the nebulous expansion timetable by MLB on Monday and Tuesday.Dombrowski spoke with Middleton for an hour on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.“It was John reaching out and really trying to make me part of the Phillies organization,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very comfortable with him. I’ve known him throughout the years. He has a great reputation. I think he’s a great owner. Wants to win."Now 64, Dombrowski started work in 1977 on his thesis at Western Michigan’s Lee Honors College: “The General Manager, ‘The Man in the Middle.'” He took a job with the Chicago White Sox the following year, joined Montreal as director of player development for the 1987 season and became the Expos’ GM in July 1988. He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit’s president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies missed the post-season for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.“I wouldn’t expect it to be at that same amount just last year,” Dombrowski said of the payroll. “There’s flexibility to do things. But I think we’ll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.“I don’t look at this as a situation where we’re one player away from winning,” he added. “I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don’t want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it’s not the difference maker."Dombrowski probably will hire a GM underneath him but won’t commit 100%. Klentak will have some yet-to-be-defined role, and Dombrowski plans to consult with senior adviser Pat Gillick, who engineered the team’s last title as GM from 2006-09. Dombrowski views Girardi as “a championship type of manager, and that’s what you look to have in every position. So we’re fortunate.”He would like to bring back catcher JT Realmuto, who is a free agent, but isn’t sure where negotiations will lead.Dombrowski’s team-building philosophy tends more toward traditional than avant-garde, though he has accepted some of the recent changes.“I’m a little old fashioned," he said. "I still like our starters to give us six-to-seven innings,” though he does believe in pitch limits. He is against trends toward pull hitting, values offence from his middle infielders and centre fielders more than he used to, and is convinced bullpen depth is more important than ever, though he believes in a specified closer.Dombrowski was infected with the novel coronavirus about a month ago — “It was not an easy couple of weeks” — and does not plan on going to the office in the near-term because no one is.“I guess right now it’s a Zoom world,” he said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_SeinerRonald Blum, The Associated Press

  • NFL legend Bruce Smith speaks out against youth coach who hit player, recalls his own abuse

    The NFL's all-time sacks leader said he didn't think he could have shown restraint if it was his kid.

  • Short on ice time, Hockey Canada announces men's junior team roster

    Hockey Canada chose 25 players Friday to represent the host country at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were picked from a selection-camp roster of 46 for the tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 at Rogers Place. Six are veterans of the 2020 Canadian team that won gold in Ostrava, Czech Republic: forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael, Dawson Mercer and defencemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale. Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach is Canada's lone NHL player.  Nine play in the Western Hockey League, eight in the Ontario Hockey League, four in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and three skate for NCAA Division 1 schools. The New York Rangers didn't release Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft, to the Canadian team. Choosing this year's Canadian team was difficult for staff and harsh for the players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  All players isolated in their hotel rooms for 14 days midway through selection camp because two tested positive for the virus. Exhibition games against university teams were cancelled.  Five players were released for health reasons before selection camp resumed Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta. Another 16 were cut over the span of two intrasquad games before Friday's roster reveal. Less scouting data on players was available because the WHL and OHL have yet to play a game this season. Pandemic interruptions have plagued the QMJHL. There wasn't an annual Canada-Russia Series in which each of those leagues play two games against a Russian side. Summer camp was virtual because of the pandemic. "I think everybody understands this was not a normal year in terms of evaluating the players to put this team together under some difficult circumstances," said Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Allan Millar, who is member of the Canadian team's managerial staff. "We're real excited we've got to this point and down to our 25-man roster and that we have our team.  "This group of players gives our coaching staff a lot of balance. I think it gives our coaching staff a lot of flexibility in terms of how they want to utilize the roster. I think this is a fast, skilled, very deep group.  "Our expectations are going into Edmonton and defending our gold medal." Dylan Garand, Taylor Gauthier and Devon Levi will compete to be Canada's starting goalie in the tournament. Canada is scheduled to play pre-tournament games Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 against Sweden and Russia, respectively. Dylan Holloway, Peyton Krebs, Alex Newhook, Jakob Pelletier, Cole Perfetti, Jack Quinn, Ryan Suzuki, Philip Tomasino and Connor Zary round out the forwards.  All 14 forwards are first-round draft picks of NHL teams. Holloway of Bragg Creek, Alta., was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in this year's draft. He  looks forward to playing for his country at what could be his future home NHL rink. "Just to think in the future I could be possibly playing there is really awesome," Holloway said.  "I'm going to be able to be in the Oilers' dressing room and playing in Rogers is a pretty special feeling so I'm pretty excited for that." Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Thomas Harley, Kaedan Korczak, Braden Schneider and Jordan Spencer join Byram and Drysdale on the blue-line. Guhle of nearby Sherwood Park, Alta., made the team as an 18-year-old. "No fans is the only downside, but it's going to be very exciting," Guhle said. "It's a dream come true. It's tough to make this team as an 18-year-old." Hockey Canada staff allowed Holloway and Guhle's mothers to tell them via a video call that they'd made the team. "She was cheering and congratulating me and she didn't tell me what she was congratulating me for, so I had to ask her," Guhle said. The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton's "bubble" on Sunday.  Five days of quarantine and daily tests await them before they can get on the ice.  "When we get to Edmonton, we're going into quarantine again, so the next three days will give us time to have good times together, share some laughs and be more in a team environment than 46 fighting each other to make the team," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "We hope in the next three days we can build some chemistry and as well have three good practices." The coach observed his players lacked stamina in Wednesday's intrasquad game, which wasn't surprising after two weeks off the ice. With another five days of isolating ahead of them, there's little time for Canada's team to increase on-ice fitness.  "We need to have a good balance between pushing and resting," Tourigny said. "We can push, but we cannot push to the point of breaking. "If we go too fast, we'll get injuries. We need to be smart with it."  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version identified the tournament's location as Rexall Place.

  • Week 15 college football COVID-19 tracker: Oklahoma's game vs. West Virginia canceled

    Postponements and cancellations continue to pile up in college football.

  • John Calipari walks back claim that players can jump to front of line at hospital for COVID-19 treatment

    Yeah, that's not how that works.