These were Kyle Rittenhouse's shooting victims: Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum, Gaige Grosskreutz

Jurors in the the Kyle Rittenhouse trial reached a verdict Friday, finding the 18-year-old not guilty of all the charges against him.

Rittenhouse was accused of killing two Kenosha County men and shooting another Wisconsin man in August 2020 amid civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time of the shootings, described himself as a militia member from Illinois. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Jurors spent four days and more than 24 hours weighing whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense or was looking for a fight on the night of Aug. 25, 2020

Here's a look at the shooting victims.

Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake

Friends described Huber as a happy and laid-back guy who loved to skateboard.

"He was always a really sweet person. Always had a smile on his face," said Max Seebeck, who grew up skateboarding with Huber in Kenosha.

Tim Kramer, 26, said he had known Huber since they were students at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha.

"He was always really friendly," Kramer said. "He got along with everybody. He was a class-clown-type of guy. He loved skateboarding. It's been a big part of his life."

Kramer said he had not seen Huber in recent years but remembered him as having a gentle nature.

The criminal complaint against Rittenhouse says Huber approached Rittenhouse, who was on the ground. Huber had a skateboard in his right hand and reached for the teen's gun with his other hand.

Rittenhouse fired one round, hitting Huber in the chest. Huber staggered a few steps and then collapsed to the ground.

Fellow skateboarders gathered in Huber's honor Wednesday at a Kenosha skate park, but they declined to speak for this article.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha

According to social media posts from friends and family, Rosenbaum was a Texas native. He had moved to Kenosha in the year before the shooting.

Rosenbaum was shot in the head, a friend said.

He leaves behind a fiancée and a young daughter.

"May you forever be with the angels and rest easy bro. I love you!" his sister wrote on Facebook.

The criminal complaint says Rosenbaum was unarmed. Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum ended up in a parking lot, with a reporter close behind them.

The reporter said Rittenhouse reached a car and had his gun in a "low ready position," with the gun angled down, before raising it. Hearing a gunshot, the reporter dove to the pavement.

A video cited in the criminal complaint captured a loud bang, presumably the first gunshot, then a man shouting an expletive. Rosenbaum can be seen appearing to approach Rittenhouse. As Rosenbaum gets closer, four more loud bangs ring out, and he falls to the ground.

The reporter told police that Rosenbaum tried to grab Rittenhouse's gun. Rittenhouse pulled the rifle away, then raised it, and as the two came together, Rittenhouse fired a second time.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis

Grosskreutz was shot in the arm.

Grosskreutz was in Kenosha with the Milwaukee-based social justice group the People's Revolution Movement, spokeswoman Bethany Crevensten said.

Grosskreutz had volunteered as a medic at Black Lives Matter protests across Milwaukee last summer, according to WTMJ-TV.

The criminal complaint says Rittenhouse sat up and pointed his gun at Grosskreutz, who had started to approach him. Grosskreutz froze and took a step back, putting his hands in the air.

Then, Grosskreutz moved toward Rittenhouse, who aimed his rifle and fired one shot, hitting Grosskreutz in the arm.

Grosskreutz appeared "to be holding a handgun in his right hand when he was shot," the complaint says.

Grosskreutz was a senior at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, at the time of the shooting.

