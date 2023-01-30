What were the key events of Sunak’s first 100 days?

Dominic McGrath, PA
·7 min read

The UK’s third and final prime minister of 2022 was swept into Downing Street by Tory MPs as the party searched for stability after the chaotic and brief tenure of Liz Truss.

Having seen off rival Penny Mordaunt and a rumoured Boris Johnson comeback, Mr Sunak stood outside Number 10 promising “integrity” and to fix the “mistakes” of his predecessor.

Making history as the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years, Mr Sunak nonetheless inherited a series of challenges including soaring inflation, sky-high energy bills and industrial disputes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
It has been a tricky first 100 days as PM for Mr Sunak (PA)

Those challenges and more have dominated his premiership’s first 100 days, a milestone he will hit on Thursday, while, like his old boss Mr Johnson, he has also been buffeted and badly damaged by missteps, controversies and scandals.

Here’s how those 100 days played out.

October 25 2022

Mr Sunak returned from Buckingham Palace and set out appointing his Cabinet, promising to fix the “mistakes” of the Truss administration after her disastrous mini-budget sent the markets into turmoil and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

But his picks immediately caused controversy as Suella Braverman, who had given her former Cabinet colleague her surprise backing to replace Ms Truss, returned to Cabinet despite her resignation only days before, which came after she sent a Tory backbencher a sensitive document from a personal email account.

November 7 2022

Mr Sunak travelled to Cop27 to meet world leaders and address the climate conference after angering campaigners by initially declining to attend.

Downing Street said the PM was too busy focusing on the autumn budget, but after critics seized on the snub Mr Sunak eventually relented and travelled to Egypt.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
Mr Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (PA)

He used the conference to hold an early meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

November 8 2022

Mr Sunak lost a Cabinet minister early into his tenure.

Ally Sir Gavin Williamson resigned after allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral, as well as claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and an accusation of “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

November 14 2022

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary hailed a new deal with France over migrant crossings, which agreed that for the first time British officers would be stationed in French control rooms and on the approaches to beaches to observe operations.

As part of the pact, the number of French officers patrolling beaches on the country’s northern coastline would also rise from 200 to 300.

Sir Gavin Williamson
Sir Gavin Williamson resigned after a series of allegations (PA)

November 16 2022

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, who returned from a brief stint on the backbenches to take up his old position as Justice Secretary, found himself facing a bullying inquiry after complaints were made against him.

That inquiry is still ongoing, with Mr Raab’s long-term fate yet to be decided.

November 17 2022

In a crunch day for Mr Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the pair sought to put into practice their promises to sooth the financial markets and return financial credibility to the UK.

Accompanied by an Office for Budget Responsibility report, Kwasi Kwarteng’s replacement set out a £55 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts, which angered Tory MPs and left some economists with questions but appeared to fit the new PM’s promise of fiscal discipline after the chaos of Ms Truss’s mini-budget.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)

November 19 2022

Mr Sunak made his first visit to Ukraine, holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterating the UK’s backing for the war-torn country.

The visit was not simply symbolic, with Mr Sunak also announcing a £50 million package of defence aid for Ukraine.

December 2 2022

Mr Sunak suffered his first electoral defeat as Prime Minister as Labour won the City of Chester by-election

December 6 2022

In early December the Prime Minister bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to relent on the construction of new onshore wind farms in a climbdown from his own stated opposition to building new turbines onshore.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to Berrywood Hospital in Northampton
Mr Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to Berrywood Hospital in Northampton (PA)

During the same period, the Government also watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid a Commons rebellion.

December 15 2022

Tens of thousands of nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland staged their first national walkout, as Mr Sunak and his Government failed to resolve a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen hit out at the Government, accusing it of intransigence in the face of nurses’ demands.

December 16 2022

Mr Sunak suffered another defeat at the ballot box after Labour swept to a comfortable victory in the Stretford and Urmston by-election.

December 22 2022

Filling the vacant role of ethics adviser to the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak appointed Sir Laurie Magnus as the new independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Sir Laurie Magnus
Sir Laurie Magnus (PA)

Mr Sunak was criticised for not going further and giving the adviser the power to start their own investigation without permission from the prime minister of the day.

January 4 2023

In a new year speech, Mr Sunak attempted to set out a fresh vision for his premiership, pledging to halve inflation this year, grow the economy, make sure national debt is falling, cut NHS waiting lists and pass new laws to stop small boats.

But the speech was criticised for offering only vague timescales for most of the promises.

January 7 2023

Amid a hugely difficult winter for the NHS, Mr Sunak held emergency talks at Downing Street aimed at alleviating the crisis.

Late December and early January were dominated by increasingly grim warnings about the state of the health service, with senior doctors describing the NHS as on a knife edge.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (PA)

Faced with a wave of strikes and high levels of flu and coronavirus, Mr Sunak and his Health Secretary Steve Barclay were repeatedly met with accusations that the crisis had been building for years.

January 9 2023

Crisis talks between ministers and unions failed to resolve industrial disputes involving nurses, teachers and rail workers.

Discussions between union leaders and various departments raised hopes a breakthrough could see an end to the biggest wave of strikes to hit the UK in decades.

But the talks produced little of note, with a meeting between NHS unions and Mr Barclay branded “bitterly disappointing”.

January 9 2023

One major shift under Mr Sunak was warmer relations with Europe.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness
Mr Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness during a two day visit to Scotland (PA)

News of an agreement with the EU on post-Brexit data-sharing raised hopes of a final deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has upset day-to-day politics at Stormont and caused tension between London and Brussels for months.

January 20 2023

In a widely mocked incident, Mr Sunak was issued with a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling-up funding during a visit to the county.

It was Mr Sunak’s second fine. He also paid a fixed penalty notice as chancellor during the partygate scandal for attending a lockdown-busting gathering to mark then-prime minister Boris Johnson’s 56th birthday.

Mr Sunak during a community project visit to Accrington Market Hall in Lancashire - where he was fined for not wearing a seatbelt
Mr Sunak during a community project visit to Accrington Market Hall in Lancashire – where he was fined for not wearing a seatbelt (PA)

January 29 2023

After days of questioning and controversy about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, Mr Sunak sacked the Tory chairman after an ethics investigation found he had committed a “serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

Mr Zahawi had faced damaging reports he had settled an estimated £4.8 million bill with HM Revenue & Customs while he was chancellor, including paying a penalty.

The row had dragged on for days, causing headaches for Downing Street, but the PM initially said he wanted to let “due process” take place.

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Former NFL tight end Luke Willson could see veteran quarterback Brady joining 49ers

    Tom Brady continues to ponder his NFL future but Luke Willson could see the veteran quarterback returning home for his 24th NFL campaign. Brady, 45, completed his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will become a free agent in 2023. Brady has said he remains undecided regarding whether he'll continue playing or retire and move into the broadcast booth, having signed with Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst once he's thrown his final pass. But should Brady continue playing, there's specul