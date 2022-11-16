We're Keeping An Eye On Sunworks' (NASDAQ:SUNW) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Sunworks Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Sunworks last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$14m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$27m. That means it had a cash runway of around 6 months as of September 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. We should note, however, that if we extrapolate recent trends in its cash burn, then its cash runway would get a lot longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Sunworks Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Sunworks is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 16% in the last year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 79%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Sunworks Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Sunworks has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Sunworks has a market capitalisation of US$91m and burnt through US$27m last year, which is 29% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Sunworks' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sunworks' revenue growth was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Sunworks' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sunworks that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

