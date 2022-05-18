We're Keeping An Eye On SkinBioTherapeutics' (LON:SBTX) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is SkinBioTherapeutics' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When SkinBioTherapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£3.2m. Importantly, its cash burn was UK£2.4m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from December 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is SkinBioTherapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, SkinBioTherapeutics did book revenue of UK£22k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just UK£22k. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 129%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For SkinBioTherapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, SkinBioTherapeutics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

SkinBioTherapeutics' cash burn of UK£2.4m is about 5.3% of its UK£45m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About SkinBioTherapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of SkinBioTherapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for SkinBioTherapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

