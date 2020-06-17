We're Keeping An Eye On Riot Blockchain's (NASDAQ:RIOT) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Riot Blockchain's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at March 2020, Riot Blockchain had cash of US$14m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$21m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 8 months from March 2020. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqCM:RIOT Historical Debt June 17th 2020

How Well Is Riot Blockchain Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Riot Blockchain actually boosted its cash burn by 15%, year on year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 6.7% over the same period. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Riot Blockchain To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Riot Blockchain revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Riot Blockchain's cash burn of US$21m is about 26% of its US$81m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Riot Blockchain's Cash Burn Situation?

We must admit that we don't think Riot Blockchain is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. Although we can understand if some shareholders find its falling revenue acceptable, we can't ignore the fact that we consider its cash runway to be downright troublesome. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. On another note, Riot Blockchain has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

