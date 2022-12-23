We're Keeping An Eye On Rail Vision's (NASDAQ:RVSN) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Rail Vision's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2022, Rail Vision had cash of US$10m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$10m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from September 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Rail Vision's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Rail Vision doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$892k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With the cash burn rate up 8.6% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Rail Vision Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Rail Vision shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Rail Vision has a market capitalisation of US$21m and burnt through US$10m last year, which is 50% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Rail Vision's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Rail Vision's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Rail Vision's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Rail Vision (of which 4 are concerning!) you should know about.

