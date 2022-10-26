We're Keeping An Eye On Marin Software's (NASDAQ:MRIN) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Marin Software Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Marin Software last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$37m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$15m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years from June 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Marin Software Growing?

Marin Software actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 90% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 17%, making us very wary indeed. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Marin Software is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Marin Software To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Marin Software seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Marin Software has a market capitalisation of US$20m and burnt through US$15m last year, which is 75% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

Is Marin Software's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Marin Software's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Marin Software's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Marin Software that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

