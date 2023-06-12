We're Keeping An Eye On Creative Technology's (SGX:C76) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Creative Technology (SGX:C76) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Creative Technology's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2022, Creative Technology had cash of US$61m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$21m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.9 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Creative Technology Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Creative Technology actually boosted its cash burn by 28%, year on year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 22% over the same period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Creative Technology is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Creative Technology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Creative Technology seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Creative Technology's cash burn of US$21m is about 31% of its US$68m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Creative Technology's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Creative Technology's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for Creative Technology (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

