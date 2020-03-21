We're Keeping An Eye On ContraFect's (NASDAQ:CFRX) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might ContraFect Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. ContraFect has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$24m in cash it held at December 2019. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$27m. Therefore, from December 2019 it had roughly 11 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is ContraFect's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because ContraFect isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Cash burn was pretty flat over the last year, which suggests that management are holding spending steady while the business advances its strategy. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For ContraFect To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, ContraFect shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ContraFect has a market capitalisation of US$100m and burnt through US$27m last year, which is 27% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is ContraFect's Cash Burn A Worry?

ContraFect is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its increasing cash burn wasn't too bad, its cash runway does leave us rather nervous. Summing up, we think the ContraFect's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, ContraFect has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

