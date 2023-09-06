We're Keeping An Eye On Alliance Nickel's (ASX:AXN) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Alliance Nickel (ASX:AXN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Alliance Nickel Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Alliance Nickel had cash of AU$7.8m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$9.5m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from June 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Alliance Nickel's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Alliance Nickel did record statutory revenue of AU$228k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 609%. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Alliance Nickel makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Alliance Nickel To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Alliance Nickel shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Alliance Nickel's cash burn of AU$9.5m is about 16% of its AU$61m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Alliance Nickel's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Alliance Nickel's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Alliance Nickel you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

