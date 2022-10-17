We're Keeping An Eye On Aadi Bioscience's (NASDAQ:AADI) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Aadi Bioscience Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, Aadi Bioscience had US$119m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$60m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.0 years of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that Aadi Bioscience will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Aadi Bioscience's Revenue Growing?

Given that Aadi Bioscience actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The harsh truth is that operating revenue dropped 53% in the last year, which is quite problematic for a cash burning company. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Aadi Bioscience To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Aadi Bioscience shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Aadi Bioscience has a market capitalisation of US$308m and burnt through US$60m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Aadi Bioscience's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Aadi Bioscience's cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aadi Bioscience that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

