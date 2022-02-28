What were Jeter’s first moves as boss of the Marlins? They didn’t always involve players
Derek Jeter became CEO of the Miami Marlins four years ago. His entrance into the executive suite came after a 20-year playing career with the New York Yankees.
He announced Monday that he was leaving the Marlins.
Here is a look at Jeter’s first year with Miami’s baseball team:
October 2017
Official sale: The sale of the Miami Marlins to Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter becomes official.
Mr. Marlin: Jeff “Mr. Marlin” Conine departs after being offered less money and a diminished role. The former player had become a special assistant to the former team president, David Samson.
December 2017
Facing the fans: Jeter pleads for patience as angry fans pelt him with questions at a town-hall meeting. Several fans told the new CEO they were angry over the new ownership’s payroll slashing. One shouted at Jeter that his group spent “$1.2 billion and then ran out of money.” “I can’t sit here and say trust me,” Jeter said. “You don’t know me. You earn trust over time. I know how organizations are sustainable over time. I know you have been through a lot. I can’t relate to it. It’s going to be a tough road. It’s going to take time and effort.”
A star is gone: Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is traded from the Marlins to the Yankees.
Moving day: Jeter moves into a 19th -floor Coconut Grove condo.
February 2018
Mascot: The Marlins fire the man who played mascot Billy the Marlin, but kept the actual mascot. This came after Jeter got rid of top players Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich.
March 2018
First Opening Day: Chicago Cubs vs. the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, Jeter’s first game as a team executive.
October 2018
First big signings: The Marlins sign top Cuban prospect Victor Victor Mesa and his brother, Victor Mesa Jr.
End of first season: Jeter’s first season in charge ends with a whimper. The Marlins lost 1-0 to the New York Mets to finish with the worst record in the National League, 63-98.
November 2018
Uniform and colors: Jeter unvells new uniforms and colors for the Marlins. Introduced: Caliente Red, Miami Blue, Midnight Black and Slate Gray. And the block “M” logo, also unveiled in 2012 with the move to a new stadium in Little Havana, gave way to a curvier, more stylish “M.”
Home-run sculpture: The spinning home-run sculpture is removed from center field and dismantled, before an eventual move to outside the Marlins ballpark.
