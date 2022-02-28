What were Jeter’s first moves as boss of the Marlins? They didn’t always involve players

Derek Jeter became CEO of the Miami Marlins four years ago. His entrance into the executive suite came after a 20-year playing career with the New York Yankees.

He announced Monday that he was leaving the Marlins.

Here is a look at Jeter’s first year with Miami’s baseball team:

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to reporters after announcing the signing of the new Miami Marlins outfielder Avisaíl Garcia and a contract extension for starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara during a press conference at the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall of loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

October 2017

Official sale: The sale of the Miami Marlins to Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter becomes official.

Mr. Marlin: Jeff “Mr. Marlin” Conine departs after being offered less money and a diminished role. The former player had become a special assistant to the former team president, David Samson.

December 2017

Facing the fans: Jeter pleads for patience as angry fans pelt him with questions at a town-hall meeting. Several fans told the new CEO they were angry over the new ownership’s payroll slashing. One shouted at Jeter that his group spent “$1.2 billion and then ran out of money.” “I can’t sit here and say trust me,” Jeter said. “You don’t know me. You earn trust over time. I know how organizations are sustainable over time. I know you have been through a lot. I can’t relate to it. It’s going to be a tough road. It’s going to take time and effort.”

A star is gone: Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is traded from the Marlins to the Yankees.

Moving day: Jeter moves into a 19th -floor Coconut Grove condo.

Billy the Marlin is seen during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game where the Miami Marlins play against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

February 2018

Mascot: The Marlins fire the man who played mascot Billy the Marlin, but kept the actual mascot. This came after Jeter got rid of top players Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich.

March 2018

First Opening Day: Chicago Cubs vs. the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, Jeter’s first game as a team executive.

October 2018

First big signings: The Marlins sign top Cuban prospect Victor Victor Mesa and his brother, Victor Mesa Jr.

End of first season: Jeter’s first season in charge ends with a whimper. The Marlins lost 1-0 to the New York Mets to finish with the worst record in the National League, 63-98.

Red Grooms was commissioned by Miami-Dade’s Art in Public Places to create this “home run feature” for Marlins Park, a mechanized sculpture that whirred to life when the Marlins hit a home run. Derek Jeter won county permission to move it outside the ballpark, and the work of art was dismantled in late 2018.

November 2018

Uniform and colors: Jeter unvells new uniforms and colors for the Marlins. Introduced: Caliente Red, Miami Blue, Midnight Black and Slate Gray. And the block “M” logo, also unveiled in 2012 with the move to a new stadium in Little Havana, gave way to a curvier, more stylish “M.”

Home-run sculpture: The spinning home-run sculpture is removed from center field and dismantled, before an eventual move to outside the Marlins ballpark.

