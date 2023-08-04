We're Interested To See How Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

See our latest analysis for Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Does Perma-Fix Environmental Services Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2023, Perma-Fix Environmental Services had cash of US$4.8m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$421k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Perma-Fix Environmental Services Growing?

Given our focus on Perma-Fix Environmental Services' cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 97%. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 18% during that time. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Story continues

How Easily Can Perma-Fix Environmental Services Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Perma-Fix Environmental Services has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a market capitalisation of US$128m and burnt through US$421k last year, which is 0.3% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Perma-Fix Environmental Services' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Perma-Fix Environmental Services' cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Perma-Fix Environmental Services that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course Perma-Fix Environmental Services may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.