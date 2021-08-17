We're Hopeful That NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 165%. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether NanoVibronix's cash burn is too risky. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does NanoVibronix Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at March 2021, NanoVibronix had cash of US$8.0m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.5m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years as of March 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is NanoVibronix's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, NanoVibronix doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$612k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 9.9% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. NanoVibronix makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can NanoVibronix Raise More Cash Easily?

While NanoVibronix is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

NanoVibronix has a market capitalisation of US$84m and burnt through US$3.5m last year, which is 4.1% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is NanoVibronix's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way NanoVibronix is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, NanoVibronix has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about.

