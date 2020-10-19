We're Hopeful That Minaurum Gold (CVE:MGG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Minaurum Gold (CVE:MGG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Check out our latest analysis for Minaurum Gold

How Long Is Minaurum Gold's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at July 2020, Minaurum Gold had cash of CA$9.5m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$4.9m. Therefore, from July 2020 it had roughly 23 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis More

How Is Minaurum Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Minaurum Gold isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With cash burn dropping by 15% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Minaurum Gold due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Minaurum Gold Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Minaurum Gold to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Minaurum Gold's cash burn of CA$4.9m is about 2.6% of its CA$187m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Minaurum Gold's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Minaurum Gold is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, Minaurum Gold has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Story continues