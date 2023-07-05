We're Hopeful That CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might CareDx Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When CareDx last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$286m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$22m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is CareDx Growing?

We reckon the fact that CareDx managed to shrink its cash burn by 35% over the last year is rather encouraging. And operating revenue was up by 3.6% too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For CareDx To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While CareDx seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

CareDx's cash burn of US$22m is about 4.7% of its US$457m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About CareDx's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about CareDx's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for CareDx that investors should know when investing in the stock.

