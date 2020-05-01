We're Honoring Inspiring Moms This Mother's Day With a Special Contest

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

From Woman's Day

If there's one thing we've been reminded of during these unprecedented times, it's how much moms totally, thoroughly rock.

When life came to a sudden halt, moms everywhere stepped up their juggling acts: throwing surprise zoom parties, putting on their teaching caps, dusting off the old crafting boxes, working longer days to put food on the table—some as frontline workers risking their own lives to help keep all families safe.

Oh, and something we've all learned while social distancing with houses full of kids? Just how powerfully technology can connect us. Raise your hand if a virtual happy hour with friends has saved you from a mom meltdown. (We see you all the way in the back!)

That's why GH Tested partner ibi from SanDisk teamed up with Woman's Day and Good Housekeeping for the "Share MOMents" contest. We're bringing moms all over the country together to commiserate, laugh with and get motivated by each other. One hundred (100) moms will be selected to receive an ibi, a smart photo and video manager, to help them stay connected with their family and friends and a $300 gift card to assist with essential items and ease the financial burden that many families are facing.

Send us a picture or video of yourself—or nominate a mom who's inspired you—that shows what motherhood looks like right now, and tell us a little bit about what it means to you.

You have through May 24th to enter.



Click here to read the official rules for contest. Then, fill out the Share MOMents Contest form below to nominate yourself or a mother who inspires you.





