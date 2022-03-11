We're helping Ukraine. When will America address its own refugee crises?

Damario Solomon-Simmons and Eric J. Miller
·3 min read

The heartbreaking war in Ukraine is a powerful public lesson on how quickly and robustly the United States of America, its people and its government can mobilize economic and military power to help those rendered homeless and destitute by the actions of a vicious and violent adversary.

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, endorsed and articulated the steps he is taking to engage in the coordinated, international mass mobilization of aid to a group of people whose towns have been destroyed and who have become refugees fleeing from a destructive horde demanding their lands, their lives and their livelihoods.

The wanton, destructive acts of murder and destruction we are witnessing daily on television and social media quite rightly prompt Americans, and our government, to anger and action.

Black American communities destroyed

But Black Americans have also had their towns destroyed. They were also rendered homeless at the command of state and local governments. And those massacres – there have been many in the history of this nation – have frequently been ignored or forgotten. Public outcries and condemnations have been silenced. Our governments (federal, state and city) chose not to help most of those refugees or to contribute to rebuilding the homes lost and the lives shattered. Instead of accepting responsibility, we failed to make restitution. Those decisions continue to inflict harm on the remaining survivors and descendants.

That is the lesson of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

REPAIRING AMERICA: Learn more about the Tulsa Race Massacre and the nation's reparations fight.

When Biden visited Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2021, he said that “no arrests of the mob were made. None. No proper accounting of the dead. … Families who, at the time, waited for hours and days to know the fate of their loved ones are now descendants who have gone 100 years without closure. … At some point, there will be a reckoning, an inflection point, like we’re facing right now as a nation.”

A white mob attacked Greenwood, a district of Tulsa, Okla., home to about 10,000 people. Successful entrepreneurs who had turned the 35-block area into Tulsa's "Black Wall Street" were left with nothing. Estimated hundreds of the Black community's residents were dead and injured.
A white mob attacked Greenwood, a district of Tulsa, Okla., home to about 10,000 people. Successful entrepreneurs who had turned the 35-block area into Tulsa's "Black Wall Street" were left with nothing. Estimated hundreds of the Black community's residents were dead and injured.

Yet the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre, including the only three surviving descendants, Lessie "Mother" Randle, Viola "Mother" Fletcher and Hughes "Uncle Red" Van Ellis, have received no governmental aid – federal, state or local. Some of the families fled to other states across the country – their belongings burned or abandoned.

The families who remained spent the summer, winter and spring in tents – refugees in their own community.

The difference in treatment of Ukrainians and Black Americans at the hands of the U.S. government is striking.

European people with blue eyes and blond hair'

Perhaps the United States (its government and its public) is willing to respond when the target of destruction is what Ukraine’s former deputy prosecutor general, David Sakvarelidze, called “European people with blue eyes and blond hair being killed” and what CBS News correspondent Charlie D’Agata called "a relatively civilized, relatively European ... city."

JUVENILE JUSTICE: Children deserve protections that too many aren't getting in the US justice system

When it comes to the destruction of Black communities right here in the United States, these sentiments all too frequently have not applied. The destruction of the Greenwood community in Tulsa was just as complete, organized and devastating as what is happening now in Ukraine.

Aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma in 1921.
Aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma in 1921.

One hundred years later, Mother Randle, Mother Fletcher and Uncle Red are still waiting for the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the city of Tulsa to mobilize a comprehensive economic and social aid package to the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre. We are still waiting for the federal investigation that could provide the legal reckoning necessary – not just for closure – but for restoration and repair.

Our government has already authorized billions in aid to Ukraine with billions more at the ready. Yet, the victims of that 1921 massacre – the survivors, the descendants, those who stayed and those who fled – have never received any reparations or accounting.

It is beyond time that the United States treat its own citizens with the consideration and respect that we treat bombed out citizens of other countries many thousands of miles from here. Especially when it was this country that dropped the bombs and not a foreign power.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, founder and executive director of Justice for Greenwood, is the managing partner of SolomonSimmonsLaw. Eric J. Miller is a professor of law and a Leo J. O'Brien Fellow at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. Both are working to establish reparations for Tulsa victims and descendants.

