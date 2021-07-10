We Were a Good Team: Watch Vyjayanthimala's Tribute to Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala shared an emotional message via video on Dilip Kumar's passing away. Addressing Saira Banu, Vyjayanthimala said that she has no words to express her feelings for their dear revered Dilip saab's going away. She also said that Dilip saab "is still very much with us, and that's the feeling we should keep in our hearts".

Recalling her time of working with Dilip saab Vyjayanthimala said, "I will never forget the beautiful memories of our working together in the maximum number of films. You (Saira Banu) always said we made a very good team".

Describing Dilip saab as a helpful, polite and wonderful gentleman, Vyjayanthimala said that he was one of the most outstanding co-stars she has worked with.

