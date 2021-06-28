'We're going to have to get used to this': Pacific Northwest scorched in dangerous, record-breaking heat wave

Records set and broken in one city. A more-than-century old marker shattered in another.

Over the weekend, the entirety of the Northwest baked under triple-digit temperatures –and the history-making heat wave was set to continue Monday.

On Sunday, Portland, which hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit, reached its highest temperature since the National Weather Service started recordkeeping in 1940. On Saturday, Portland began its record-breaking streak as it hit 108, just over the previous record for Oregon’s largest city of 107 degrees set in 1965 and 1981.

Just south of the Oregon city, Salem smashed its all-time heat record Sunday, reaching a sweltering 113 degrees. The previous record of 108 degrees was set in 1981, 1941 and 1927, according to David Bishop, a meteorologist with NWS Portland. The city of Eugene also broke 110 degrees on Sunday, its highest temperature since NWS Portland recorded 108 degrees in 1981.

In Washington state, Seattle hit 104 degrees Sunday evening, an all-time record high, according to the National Weather Service. The city also broke records on Saturday when it hit 102 degrees, the hottest June day and second hottest day on record since 1945. The weekend held Seattle's two hottest consecutive days since records were started in 1894.

The National Weather Service warned Monday "will be the hottest day for the big cities of Seattle and Portland with all-time record highs likely in both cities."

Other cities broke records too: Olympia and Hoquiam broke their all-time record highs at 105 and 103 degrees, according to NWS Seattle. Bellingham reached a record daily high at 95 degrees, also a tie for monthly record high.

Salem is expected to reach 106 or 107 degrees and Portland at 112, although Eugene could see temperatures drop to 98 degrees. Seattle is expected to hit 100 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Most of both states are under excessive heat warnings until late Monday.

From 2004 to 2018, an average of about 700 people died from heat-related causes each year in the U.S.

“Heat exhaustion happens when your body isn’t able to regulate its own temperature, and it begins to rise," Dr. Caroline King-Widdall said in a statement from Kaiser Permanente Northwest. "This can happen when you’re working out rigorously or when you’re doing yard work outside on a hot day."

A person rides on a paddle board on Lake Union during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service said in an advisory. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The extended “heat dome” over the Pacific Northwest was a taste of the future as climate change reshapes weather patterns worldwide, said Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who studies global warming and its effects on public health.

“We know from evidence around the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves. We’re going to have to get used to this going forward,” she said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions on publicly owned or operated and non-profit cooling centers in light of the heat. Capacity is currently limited to 50% until the state fully reopens Wednesday.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown suspended capacity limits for movie theaters and shopping malls – places with air-conditioning – as well as swimming pools ahead of a statewide reopening.

The heat wave in the Northwest comes on the heels of another June in the West. Excessive heat warnings are also in effect southward into northern California, western Nevada and portions of Southern California.

Contributing: Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal; Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick Register-Guard; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pacific Northwest heatwave: Dangerous temperatures break records