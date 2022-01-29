'We're going to fix them all,' Biden says after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·2 min read
President Joe Biden and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey
President Joe Biden and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, where he visited the site of a bridge that collapsed only hours before his arrival, Reuters reported.

According to NBC News, Biden was joined by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (D) as well as Rep. Connor Lamb and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, both of whom are seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

Ten people were injured after the snow-covered Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood collapsed Friday morning, KDKA Pittsburgh reported. Three people were taken to the hospital. There were no fatalities.

President Biden made a scheduled visit to Pittsburgh only hours after the collapse.

"The idea that we have been so far behind on infrastructure, for so many years — it's just mind-boggling," Biden said. "We're going to fix them all. Not a joke, this is going to be a gigantic change."

The purpose of Biden's visit was to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which he signed in November.

During his remarks, Biden also pointed out that the bridge was in "decrepit condition," just like "another 3,300 bridges here in Pennsylvania" and "43,000 nationwide," he said, citing Department of Transportation figures.

Since the collapse, several Twitter users have drawn attention to a 2018 tweet from one Dr. G Kochanski, who posted a picture of the bridge's underside and tagged the Pittsburgh 311 Response Center. "I hope someone is keeping an eye on the underside of the [bridge]," Kochanski wrote. "One of the big 'X' beams is rusted through entirely."

You may also like

How Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's pearls have taken on a meaning of their own

New poll shows Biden's standing with Georgia voters 'has fallen off a cliff'

The spectacular risk of cryptocurrency investing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin Protects Privacy and Fights Oppression

    Central bank digital currencies, on the other hand, are financial surveillance on steroids. This op-ed is part a CoinDesk's Privacy Week. Murtaza Hussain is a national security reporter at The Intercept.

  • Biden didn't push Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, felt an aggressive campaign would misfire: report

    Biden has deep reverence for the role of a Supreme Court justice and rejected prodding the justice over his retirement plans, per The New York Times.

  • Daytona and Le Mans Rename Corners After Each Other

    It may seem like a small thing, but it is a serious tribute to an unlikely and important alliance.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed more than a dozen individuals Friday who it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven swing states. The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who the panel says allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according t

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 14 'alternate' Trump electors

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 14 'alternate' Trump electors

  • Thousands gather on Parliament hill for massive protest against vaccine mandates

    OTTAWA — Crowds of trucks jammed Ottawa streets and crowds packed Parliament Hill on Saturday to protest the federal Liberal government, vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, with thousands more expected to arrive by end-of-day. The sounds of honking horns echoed around the core of the national capital from vehicles parked and idling in front of the parliamentary buildings and around the National War Memorial. Demonstrators marched up and down Wellington Street, which runs right in front o

  • Pennsylvania court strikes down state's mail-in voting law

    PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -A Pennsylvania court sided with Republicans in striking down a law on Friday that eliminated barriers to voting by mail, raising doubts over ballot access in the battleground state ahead of important election contests this year. Three Republican judges agreed with the GOP who had challenged the law, Act 77, saying the state's constitution required people to vote in person unless they had a specific excuse, such as having a disability or being away from home on Election Day. Implemented in 2019 with Republican support, Act 77 had eliminated such requirements for mail-in ballots.

  • Four deaths from same family in Richmond, B.C., was an isolated incident, police say

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Police say two men and two women who were found dead at a home after a shooting in Richmond, B.C., were from the same family. Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the identities of the four people aren't being released until their family members have been notified. "This is a tragic loss of life, but we are able to confirm the community is not at risk," Lee said Thursday. "Based on evidence collected at the scene and other information available to us

  • NFL breakout star Ja'Marr Chase quit college football to train with a pro agency instead. Now he's fighting for the Super Bowl.

    Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase opted out of LSU's 2020 season and instead spent six months with a pro training agency preparing for the NFL.

  • Top 3 Dividend Stocks in Canada for 2022

    Dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) can offer stable returns in 2022. The post Top 3 Dividend Stocks in Canada for 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison for murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin

    The "Tiger King" star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was given a revised sentence of 21 years in prison by a federal judge in Oklahoma City on Friday.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

    ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which had won two straight and seven of 10. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points. The Celtics were coming off the

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M