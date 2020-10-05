We're gearing up for Prime Day with these automotive deals from Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still several days away (October 13th and 14th) so the best deals are yet to come, but in preparation for the two-day main even,t the e-tailer has launched gift guides to pique our interest - the Home Holiday Guide, Holiday Electronics Gift Guide, Holiday Toys List, Fashion Gift Guide, and Beauty Gift Guide. Here are a number of choices from those guides that might come in handy for your car.

Lifeline AAA Premium Road Kit - $25.59 at Amazon.com

Not on sale but this is an essential for any vehicle - for road trips and the everyday. This 42 piece kit includes jumper cables, a flashlight with batteries, a first aid kit, and more all in a compact storage bag with handles. This isn’t something most people buy for themselves so it could make a great gift this Holiday season (and a must for any parent whose child is getting behind the wheel for the first time).

BLACK+DECKER cordless handheld Vacuum - $54.00 (10% off) at Amazon.com

With more than 30,000 ratings and an average score of 4.3 stars, this portable vac is hard to ignore. This vacuum features a four-hour fast-charging base and a washable dirt bowl that’s easy to empty when full. It’s not the best deal in the world right now but it would make a great gift and Prime Day might bring about a better sale price so be sure to check back with Autoblog on the 13th and 14th.

Maxboost Car Charger with SmartUSB Port 4.8A/24W Charger Adapter - $9.99 at Amazon.com

Not on sale yet (check back on Prime Day), but this is a must-have if your car doesn't have USB ports. This one has more than 23,000 ratings and an average score of 4.6 stars. There’s also a commerce staffer here who owns one and has used it for about six months with his iPhone 8+ and hasn’t had any issues. At less than $10, it would make for a great stocking stuffer.

Ratchet Tie Down Straps - 4 Pk - $22.95 (34% off) at Amazon.com

Ratchet straps are one of the most frequently used automotive accessories. You can use them for simple things like keeping the hatch of your crossover mostly closed while transporting lumber home from Lowes, securing baggage to a roof basket, making sure your stand up paddleboards aren’t going to blow away on a trip to the lake, the list goes on and on. They’re cheap, strong and easy to use, cheap, and strong, not to mention they last quite a while if you take care of them.

Picnic Backpack Bag for 4 People With Cooler Compartment, Detachable Bottle/Wine Holder, Fleece Blanket, Plates and Cutlery Set - $59.98 at Amazon.com

For those days when you want to roll like you live at Downton Abbey or, as Video Manager Eddie Sabatini calls it, “not quite what you can get with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan but a HELLA classy-looking road trip/picnic kit and nice alternative if you don’t have a half-million dollars lying around.”

No paper plates here, so lay out your $400 vintage Pendleton wool blanket, unpack the Bordeaux and charcuterie board and picnic like Bezos.

Rexing V1-4K Ultra HD Car Dash Cam - $99.99 at Amazon.com

Sure, a dash cam is something you hope will never be needed, but for a hundred bucks it could end up being a good backup to insurance that can help you out in court.

But there’s also another reason ... Imagine this scenario: You’re driving down a forested road in the middle of the night when bam, out of nowhere a large human-like animal crosses the road and you hit it. Before you can get out of the car it limps away into the woods. You get back to your house, check out the footage. It’s sasquatch, in 4K Ultra HD. You upload the proof to YouTube and within 24 hours you have 30 million views. With that ad revenue you can finally get the car of your dreams, a Mustang GT350. Within two years of uploading, the video is up to 800 million views, you’re retired, sitting in your paid-off 6,000 square-foot mansion, all thanks to the $99 dash cam you bought after reading this article. You're welcome.

If you’re just here for the bargains, we got you. Here are some more early Prime Day deals from Amazon. Also, be sure to come back to Autoblog on October 13th and 14th for our complete Prime Day 2020 coverage. We’ll have a post that we’ll be live-updating throughout both days with the hottest deals, best gift ideas and latest finds from all categories and curating them for the auto enthusiasts on your holiday shopping list.

