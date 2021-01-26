‘We were forced to neglect our residents’: Grace Villa workers expose conditions inside deadly outbreak

Residents lying on bare mattresses soaked with urine. Others waiting 30 minutes for help when choking. Deaths that could have been prevented with better hydration.

These are some of the horrifying “war zone” conditions workers at Grace Villa have detailed in the wake of its outbreak, prompting calls to revoke the home’s licence.

Workers sent a series of scathing letters and emails to their local MPP detailing conditions inside the site of Hamilton’s worst and deadliest outbreak, which killed 44 of the home’s 156 residents in less than two months. The outbreak was declared over by public health last week.

“Residents would be falling on (the) floor or choking, and we would have to wait 30 minutes to enter the room while we waited for gowns to be delivered,” read one letter.

On Monday, NDP MPP Monique Taylor released the letters in a press release calling for the home’s licence to be revoked. The Spectator sent the letters and Taylor’s press release to APANS Health Services and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) on Monday morning for comment. They have yet to respond.

HHS took over Grace Villa’s management during the outbreak, and continues to do so until the home regains stability.

In total, Grace Villa had 234 cases — including 144 resident, 88 staff and two visitor cases — from Nov. 25 to Jan. 20.

Taylor, the Hamilton Mountain MPP, received letters from multiple workers describing poor staffing, neglect and horrific sanitary conditions. Taylor said the letters arrived in recent days from workers worried what would happen when HHS leaves the facility.

Another letter described workers seeing nine scarcely clad residents lying in dirty or soaked briefs on bare mattresses “saturated” with urine and vomit. “It was obvious that many of them were suffering with fevers,” the letter said.

“Basic hydration could have prevented some of those deaths. But nobody would listen,” it added. “We were forced to neglect our residents.”

“We had residents sorting through the boxes of garbage,” the letter continued. “I saw more than one person wearing dirty gowns, carrying dirty gloves and eating food that we had not given them.”

A third letter described the effect on staff. “The images of residents, some hanging out of beds moaning, vomiting, crying, it is all too much to bear,” it read. “I still can’t sleep at night.”

According to Taylor’s release, the letters were anonymized “to protect the identity of workers, who are not authorized to speak with media and fear reprisal from management.” However, the president of SEIU Healthcare, the union representing most of Grace Villa’s workers, confirmed she recognized names on the original letters as Grace Villa workers.

Taylor and SEIU Healthcare are calling on Premier Doug Ford to strip APANS Health Services of its licence to prevent the operator from regaining control of the facility.

The Spectator previously spoke to Grace Villa nurse Lisa Scott, who described staffing and supply shortages along with deplorable sanitary conditions during the outbreak. HHS said staff were afraid to volunteer to work in the home, so the hospital forced them in. Some got infected while working in the facility, said the nurses’ union at the time.

Days after the outbreak was declared, the CEO of APANS Health Services told The Spectator that Grace Villa had a staffing issue. At the time, Mary Raithby said that the home had enough PPE and was “working closely with public health and our hospital infection control team to manage each aspect of this outbreak as well as to implement all components of our pandemic plan.”

In early December, Raithby again said staffing was a problem, in part because workers had to take extra precautions during an outbreak, which meant more work.

Raithby also couldn’t say at the time exactly how many residents had died from COVID-19 since some died between their weekly tests. The true number of deaths from the outbreak remains unknown.

On Dec. 12, a spokesperson for HHS said that about 20 HHS staff and leaders were on-site daily at the home. About a week later, a spokesperson said 60 HHS staff were sent to the home.

On Dec. 30, HHS said on behalf of Grace Villa that the home’s “clinical staffing levels are stable and additional support from other sources, such as Red Cross, are not required at this time.” Public health reported seven more deaths at the facility since then.

In her press release Monday, Taylor said there were “dozens of preventable deaths” at the home.

“Management clearly failed to take COVID-19 seriously in the home,” she said.

“I was crying reading (the letters),” Taylor said in an interview. “It’s absolutely horrifying to think that’s how we’re allowing our seniors to live.

Taylor said that for-profit seniors’ homes should not be allowed. She said Grace Villa’s management kept saying everything was under control.

“The staff and the deaths and the outbreaks tell a very different story.”

In Taylor’s press release, the president of SEIU Healthcare said the home’s management should be replaced and stronger health and safety measures imposed.

“There must be consequences for nursing-home owners who fail to keep residents and staff safe,” said Sharleen Stewart. “Immediate changes must be made ... to ensure a tragedy like this never occurs at this home again.”

In an interview, Stewart said management must be held accountable.

“The government definitely has to have more oversight into the operations of these homes,” she said, adding workers “have totally lost confidence” in both the government and APANS Health Services.

“This operator should not be allowed to stay in the business,” Stewart said, adding that workers are “extremely concerned about having the responsibility be given back to these operators.”

