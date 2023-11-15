‘We were exhausted, hungry and scared’ – a housewife's escape from a Gazan hospital

Nazeera Mattar had been sheltering in al-Quds hospital to avoid the bombing - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Nazeera Mattar gingerly peered out from the entrance of al-Quds hospital in Gaza City and braced herself for a perilous journey.

For days, the Palestinian housewife had been holed up in the hospital with her family as the building faced a ferocious bombardment from the Israeli military.

But shortly before 10am on Sunday, she finally managed to escape as part of an evacuation coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC].

“The administrators at the hospital told us one day before that all of us will evacuate by ICRC coordination,” she said. “They pointed out to us the route we are going to take. We walked on foot for a very long way, about six kilometres long. All of us were exhausted, hungry and thirsty, and scared.”

Ms Mattar, 53, is among thousands of Palestinians who initially sought refuge in Gazan hospitals once Israel’s ground invasion started. Relief turned to horror as they realised many of them, such as al-Shifa hospital, were in fact key targets for Israeli troops.

Israel and US intelligence has said that a Hamas headquarters is beneath al-Shifa hospital – a charge Hamas denies – and has also published video footage which purportedly shows Hamas fighters launching RPG attacks on its tanks from the al-Quds hospital, the second largest in Gaza.

This has forced internally displaced Palestinians to flee once again – often on foot – to relative safety in the southern Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands of Palestinians now live in overcrowded shelters as the war rages on.

Walking through war-ravaged Gaza City, Ms Mattar said the streets had been transformed into a hellish, twisted landscape strewn with the bodies of dead Palestinians.

The Israeli army seemed to be everywhere, with tanks and troops on the ground and snipers carefully watching her group as they made their escape.

‘It was like a horror movie’

“We walked through the rubble. All the streets and the buildings near the hospital and further on were destroyed,” she said. “There were snipers on a couple of buildings that were still standing, we could hear shots in the air but we moved quickly straight forward.”

Story continues

The group moved through the north onto Salah al-Din road, the main highway connecting northern and southern Gaza which is being used to flee from the most intense fighting.

“My relatives were waiting a couple of metres past Wadi Gaza. On the Salah al-Din road we saw tanks, dead bodies and body parts.”

Eventually, her group approached a checkpoint manned by Israeli troops who, they had been told, would allow them to safely cross into the southern half of the Gaza Strip.

Thousands have been displaced in the conflict - AFP/MOHAMMED ABED

“The Israeli soldiers ordered us to raise up our hands, everyone with his ID. They yelled for people in a microphone, it was like, ‘You in green come here’,” she said.

The soldiers arrested about 20 people for reasons that were unclear, Ms Mattar said. The troops possibly believed that those 20 Palestinians had links to Hamas.

It was a chaotic, confusing scene. Gunshots rang out as Ms Mattar’s group were herded around by Israeli soldiers, and it was unclear who was shooting at who, or why.

“There were shots but thank God they didn’t shoot us. It was like a horror movie,” she said.

Mass arrivals in the south straining supplies

Ms Mattar and her family eventually crossed into the south and sought shelter near the Rafah crossing, which is allowing a trickle of aid trucks in and a small number of foreign passport holders out.

The shelter is relatively safe compared to the north, where entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed by airstrikes or ravaged by ground fighting that will leave them uninhabitable for months or even years.

There have also been reports of prematurely born babies being taken out of incubators in hospitals due to power cuts and huddled together in beds in a desperate – and possibly futile – attempt to keep them warm and alive.

Over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliation for the Hamas attacks - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

As of Tuesday, more than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s aerial and ground assault on the Gaza Strip, which was launched in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The living conditions in the south are still dire. UN-run shelters are operating but the mass of arrivals has overwhelmed them.

“[When we arrived] we were offered water and food but it was not enough, we are a big family,” she said.

‘I couldn’t believe I was still alive’

It is unclear what awaits Ms Mattar and her family now that they are in the south. With Israel continuing to bombard Gaza City, the prospect of them returning to their homes soon looks very unlikely.

The trauma of what Ms Mattar experienced before fleeing from al-Quds hospital is only just starting to sink in.

“When I was trapped there these were the most horrific days of my life,” she said. “We lived through four wars but none of them was like this one – no water, no power, we used battery torches.

“We heard the air strikes, the artillery shelling. We didn’t know what the targets were, and many times we thought they were on us.”

At the very least, she feels lucky to be among the living in Gaza. “Every morning I couldn’t believe I was still alive,” she said. “I thanked God a million times.”