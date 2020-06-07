We're Excited To See How International Samuel Exploration (CVE:ISS) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether International Samuel Exploration (CVE:ISS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for International Samuel Exploration

How Long Is International Samuel Exploration's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2020, International Samuel Exploration had CA$2.4k in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$220. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2020. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

TSXV:ISS Historical Debt June 7th 2020

How Is International Samuel Exploration's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

International Samuel Exploration didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. From a cash flow perspective, it's great to see the company's cash burn dropped by 100% over the last year. That might not be promising when it comes to business development, but it's good for the companies cash preservation. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of International Samuel Exploration due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Story continues

Can International Samuel Exploration Raise More Cash Easily?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of International Samuel Exploration's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

International Samuel Exploration's cash burn of CA$220 is about 0.03% of its CA$712k market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About International Samuel Exploration's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about International Samuel Exploration's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for International Samuel Exploration that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course International Samuel Exploration may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.