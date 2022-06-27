'We're done': Niagara education workers descend on Sam Oosterhoff’s office demanding 'fair deal'

Frontline education staff from across Niagara delivered thousands of letters from union members to Sam Oosterhoff’s Beamsville office demanding better pay and increased staffing in crucial positions at schools in the province.

The letters included demands for increased wages to help retain education workers and provide a living wage for staff, and for an increase in the number of education workers to better meet the needs of students.

Members from two local branches of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) visited the MPP for Niagara West’s office June 23 to demand the changes. CUPE 1317 represents 1,100 staff at the Niagara Catholic District School Board, and 4156 represents around 2,000 staff at the District School Board of Niagara.

Anna Maxner, president of CUPE 1317, said they were “ready to fight for what students need in the classroom,” and urged the government to act now to “avoid upheaval” when schools return in September.

The union members want Oosterhoff to use his voice in Queen’s Park to advocate for the education workers and secure a fair deal from the government.

At the time, Oosterhoff was parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced Lecce would remain in his role despite a cabinet reshuffle following this month’s provincial election. Whether Oosterhoff will remain in his assistant position has yet to be confirmed.

“(It’s) absolutely appalling that the government is not paying (educational workers) enough,” said Keith Levere, president of 4156 branch, who also works as an educational assistant.

The average salary for an education worker, according to CUPE 4156, is $39,000, which they estimate is 14 per cent below the cost of living.

Union members also estimate their wages have increased “approximately eight per cent … over the past 12 years,” which Levere said was “extremely disheartening.” Statistics Canada shows from 2009 to 2021, average wages in the educational services sector rose 30.3 per cent.

The unions said the lack of sufficient wage increases represented a real wage cut of more than 11 per cent during the past decade, when taking the rising cost of living into account.

“It rips me apart,” said Levere, “to get calls from members when they have to decide between a loaf of bread and paying hydro. We’re done,” he said.

Frontline education workers include school secretaries, librarians, computer technicians, educational assistants, designated early childhood educators, maintenance and property services staff, caretakers, payroll and purchasing services staff as well as school support staff, all of which Levere says are “at the heart of” the education system.

Chris Pickles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News