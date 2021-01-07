‘They were domestic terrorists’: Joe Biden blasts US Capitol rioters and angrily denounces Trump’s ‘assault on democracy’
Joe Biden has branded the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol as "domestic terrorists" while accusing the President of "unleashing an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy".
The President-elect said Mr Trump fomented Wednesday's violence in Washington, calling it one of the darkest days in the history of the country.
The Democrat, 78, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was introducing nominees for his Justice Department, called the people who forced their way into the building "domestic terrorists" in an angry denunciation of Mr Trump.
"Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic," he said.
"The past four years we have had a president who's made his contempt for our democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done," Mr Biden said of the Republican president.
The chaos in the US Capitol when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building that houses the Senate and House of Representatives unfolded after Mr Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false claims that the November 3 election was stolen from him.
At a rally in front of the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump called on supporters to march to the building.
"He unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy from the outset, and yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack," Mr Biden said.
His comments came shortly after Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, called for Mr Trump to be immediately removed from office and accused him of committing a "seditious act".
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a stinging attack on Mr Trump, saying he was ‘completely wrong’ to encourage the rioters and attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the presidential election result.
As the fall-out from the carnage continued, US transportation secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation, saying she “cannot set aside” the pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol.
The House and Senate were scheduled to certify the results of the Electoral College, over the objections of some Republican lawmakers, when the Capitol was forced into lockdown by crowds swarming into the building.
Congress reconvened hours later and early on Thursday confirmed Mr Biden's presidential election victory. He will be sworn into office on January 20.
