We're copying Hailey Bieber's tiny lace mini-dress and XXL leather jacket combo

Hailey Bieber’s fashion extravaganza isn’t over yet.

Just one day after she wore three fabulous dresses in the span of 24 hours, Bieber debuted yet another incredible look while out and about in New York City. This time, the skincare mogul relied on one of her signature outfit formulas (big leather jacket layered on top of a teeny-tiny base), exhibiting the need for transitional wardrobes as the hot summery weather begins to make way for autumn.

Underneath an oversized black leather collared jacket, Hailey wore a shiny ivory mini-dress with a lace hem. She coordinated the outfit with more black pieces, including narrow shades and a pair of heeled square-toe loafers, then further accessorised with gold pendant earrings and a necklace bearing a large B charm (which she also wore yesterday).



Husband Justin Bieber accompanied Hailey for the PDA-filled outing, for which he dressed up in a light brown knit collared shirt, baggy cream shorts, white suede clogs, and a black baseball cap with large white polka dots.

On Monday, Hailey wore three different red-and-white outfits in order to promote her latest Rhode offering: the Strawberry Glaze lip treatment, made in collaboration with iconic American doughnut shop Krispy Kreme. The day saw her in a cherry red Vivienne Westwood gown, a strapless scarlet Ermanno Scervino mini, and a draping white Marc Jacobs dress. She finished off the trifecta of looks with red heels from Manolo Blahnik and Maison Ernest, plus a matching top-handle Ferragamo purse.

“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” Hailey previously told Bazaar, for the September 2022 cover story. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

