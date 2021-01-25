We're Channeling Martha Stewart's Energy In These Since-Deleted Smokey Eye Selfies
Everyone knows that the internet is forever, so despite the fact that Martha Stewart deleted her latest selfies, fans can't stop sharing them.
Stewart initially shared two new photos in which she showed off a "smokey eye" look created by her makeup artist, Nicole Daisy Toye. Sadly, the icon decided to delete the photos, despite looking like absolute fire in both of them. Luckily for us, fans haven't stopped re-sharing the photos ever since, because the internet always has receipts.
Cultural critics took to Twitter to praise Stewart's new look, with @MisterPreda simply captioning the snaps, "this martha stewart energy for 2021." We couldn't agree more.
This isn't the first time that Stewart has posted a thirst trap, and we hope it's not the last, because she's literally giving us hope for the year ahead.
this martha stewart energy for 2021 pic.twitter.com/pqgv420coF
— Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) January 22, 2021
Here, some of the best reactions to Martha Stewart's sadly deleted "smokey eye" selfies:
"Martha Stewart LIVING."
Martha Stewart LIVING https://t.co/LUYgtkj45G
— Amir ☕ Brown (@amirbrown) January 23, 2021
"This new Martha era."
this new Martha era ... I’m weak 😍 pic.twitter.com/IIYsf0ihCW
— backwoods barbie (@mayoprint) January 23, 2021
"Never thought I'd be looking at Martha Stewart's thirst traps."
Never thought I’d be looking at Martha Stewart’s thirst traps https://t.co/Z7ZkzfOIs9
— JimmyWitDaStimmy🧬 (@Twiggywil) January 23, 2021
"'Sultry Martha Stewart' was not on my 2021 bingo card..."
i know there was the pool pic from last summer, but “sultry martha stewart” was not on my 2021 bingo card. definitely not mad about it... pic.twitter.com/L1r9l5oCAr
— ck (@yesitsmeck) January 23, 2021
"Me putting on jeans and mascara for a 10 min zoom call after exclusively wearing sweats all week."
Me putting on jeans and mascara for a 10 min zoom call after exclusively wearing sweats all week pic.twitter.com/jOxqZ5FGub
— Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) January 22, 2021
"I miss salons."
Is that Martha Stewart? What is happening, she looks younger than me. I miss salons. 😐 https://t.co/u0DPWuEFod
— Laura Schaefer (@teashopgirl) January 23, 2021
"I need someone to talk to about 2021 Martha Stewart."
I need someone to talk to about 2021 Martha Stewart. @JusticeTristan @InezFeltscher @JGunlock https://t.co/cldJOC3StI
— Courtney (@CShadegg) January 23, 2021
"Martha Stewart turns 80 this summer..."
If you want your mind blown... @MarthaStewart turns 80 this summer. LOOK HOW GOOD SHE LOOKS WTF ?! pic.twitter.com/2hwpPVaSIs
— Lauren Higgins (@laurenhiggins_) January 22, 2021
"Martha Stewart said 'Bow Down bitches.'"
@MarthaStewart said “Bow Down bitches” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6drGb6eDa5
— Luscious Malfoy (@ALYSSIA2777) January 22, 2021
"New Martha Stewart just dropped."
New Martha Stewart just dropped. https://t.co/hzvmocJ6ZV
— 6AWSH (@jaaawshoouhh) January 23, 2021
"Martha Stewart a baddie now?"
Martha Stewart a baddie now? https://t.co/bB2eZE9gKB
— kf (@MadameFowler) January 23, 2021
"Martha Stewart is serving!!!"
@marthastewart is serving!!! https://t.co/p5ubaqrzy9
— Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) January 23, 2021
"Did I just see a sultry pic of Martha Stewart?"
did I just see a sultry pic of martha stewart?
— dr baby santa (@snackvampire) January 23, 2021
You Might Also Like