What were the changes in real estate prices in Natomas last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Natomas in the past week was $273, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $50 less than the Sacramento County median.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $509.

Outside of Natomas, the best deal can be found in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $280.

In the past week, a 1,645-square-foot home on Tuckerman Way in Natomas sold for $450,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May. 15.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.