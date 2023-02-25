What were the changes in real estate prices in Lincoln last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln in the last week was $286. That’s $38 less than the Placer County median.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $580.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $282.

In the past week, a 2,465-square-foot home on Glenbrook Lane in Lincoln sold for $705,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Feb. 13.

