'We were brave' - Silva

Marco Silva

Fulham manager Marco Silva, speaking to Premier League Productions: "Really pleased and a great team performance. We were brave and knew when to press.

"We had a good mix and executed our game-plan really well. We were more assertive in the first half rather than the second.

"The spine of the team did really well this afternoon and we knew it would be important to win that battle."

On goalscorer Rodrigo Muniz: "He is improving, improving and improving.

"We are working on many things and he's getting better. It was a great goal from him.

"The way he linked the game was great too. He was really important throughout the game and it was another important performance, that's not a surprise for us because he did it last weekend too."

On consistency after winning successive games: "It's really difficult to have back-to-back wins in the league, we haven't had many this season.

"It's very important and gives a good feeling. After the last home game against Aston Villa it was important to react and we did that against Manchester United and then another good win today.

"We want as many points as we can to climb up the table."