Which were the best nightclubs in Charlotte in the 90s? And where do Gen Xers go out now?

This message is for Charlotte’s members of Generation X.

Picture this: It’s the 1990s or early 2000s and you’ve pulled out your chunky black heels, stretchy black pants and your favorite “going out top” — or maybe it’s a night for the LBD — to hit up Charlotte nightclubs.

You know your favorite nightlife spots by heart — maybe you’re heading to Pterodactyl or The Scorpio on Freedom Drive (shoutout to The Scorpio for still standing all these years later). Or perhaps tonight you’ll taxi (because Uber doesn’t exist yet, nor does the light rail) to the uptown College Street block with Bar Charlotte, Cosmos, Have a Nice Day Cafe and Mythos.

Don’t blink, because —

Oops, it appears you blinked.

GEN X NIGHTLIFE IN 2023: It’s now two or three decades later, and you still want to go dance the night away. But in the year of 2023, many of your old haunts are long gone. Even a “new spot” like the Roxbury, which opened 11 years ago after The Breakfast Club’s 11 year run, is closing soon.

You’re not in your 20s anymore, either. But just because you might not be the target audience for the latest lists depicting the best nightclubs in Charlotte doesn’t mean you have to sit at home with Netflix on a Friday night, either. (Unless you just want to, which describes this Xennial’s Friday nights anyway!)

So where should you go nightclubbing, Gen Xers of Charlotte? If you’re in your 40s or 50s, we want to know your favorite spots to party like it’s 1999. And just for fun, we want to know which nightlife spots from the 90s and early 2000s you remember most fondly.

Let us know in our poll below or send us an email to charlottefive@charlottefive.com. Have more than one favorite? Refresh this page and let us know about all the best nightlife spots from the 90s, early 2000s and today. We might include your answers in an upcoming story!